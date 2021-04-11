MORGANTOWN — It’s not the kind of move you are used to see being made, from wide receiver to Will linebacker, which was the main surprise during Saturday’s open spring practice.
Devell Washington showed up not at his normal position on the offensive side trying to catch balls and was at the Will linebacker spot trying to catch ball carriers.
The move, according to head coach Neal Brown, was made instigated by Washington as the team was heading off on a short Easter break, although it was something they had been contemplating since last fall.
What better time than in the spring to do some experimenting, first of all. And with last year’s starter — Josh Chandler-Semedo — penciled in to move to the middle backer spot this year, the position has been opened to competition. Exree Loe seemed to be the favorite to take it over with all the big plays he has made the past couple of seasons on special teams and at linebacker or safety, but Loe was sick on Saturday.
What’s more, Jairo Faverus was also out with an injury, so the defense was shorthanded.
It was a good thing that Washington had suggested he be tried at the position before the break.
“He wanted to try,” Brown said after practice. “I think from a body standpoint he has the ability to help us. I think he can do that.”
Didn’t hurt any that during the full 11-on-11 tackle scrimmage with a Big 12 officiating team, that Washington intercepted a pass ... the kind of thing you might expect a receiver you are converting to linebacker to find easiest to do.
“He’s got good awareness playing defense,” Brown said.
This had nothing to do, by the way, with Devell Washington’s ability to play wide receiver.
In his three-year high school career in Michigan, he caught 75 passes for 1,131 yards and 15 touchdowns.
But the competition is tougher at D-1 football and he didn’t play on offense last year and it’s crowded in the wide receiver room with the likes of Winston Wright Jr., Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Sam Brown, Isaiah Esdale, whom Brown said is having a big spring and who caught a touchdown in the scrimmage, along with Sean Ryan and a number of other candidates on hand and some top recruits looming in the background.
Besides, Washington was a different player than he was when recruited in high school, something they noted last year when he was doing coverage work on special teams for the scout team. He looked like a defensive player and felt like one.
“His body has changed so much since high school,” Brown said. “He’s bigger, and I think this will stick. I think he has real potential at the position, especially with how we use the Will playing outside the box so much. If you were going to recruit a Will linebacker, he’d look just like Devell, honestly.
“He’s 6-2, 212 to 215 pounds. He can be 225 and still move with the same agility. Everything is new to him, because he played safety (in high school), but I do think he has a high ceiling,” Brown said.
“I think this is the time of year when you need to find out some things in these scrimmages,” Brown said. “You’re looking to evaluate specific players more than schemes. Just in general, the time to experiment is during the spring. There are some things schematically with putting people in different positions that we are experimenting with during spring ball.”
---
WVU’s running back situation is such that Brown does not want to put his top ball carrier, Leddie Brown, in harm’s way much in the spring, which has opened the door for either Tony Mathis or A’Varius Sparrow to show what they have.
In Saturday’s scrimmage it was Mathis who burst through that open door as well as holes.
“He had a productive day and it’s been that way this whole week,” Neal Brown said, “We were fortunate last year to have Leddie, but we need help running the football. He can’t be the only guy carrying the load and we’ve got to more productive out of that second running back spot.
That was held by Alec Sinkfield last year. Sinkfield’s transfer created a chance for others, the two on hand this spring and a couple of highly sought-after incoming freshmen for fall camp.
“The way we are attacking this is we’ve got two guys with 15 opportunities in the spring,” Neal Brown said. “Then we’ve got two more true freshmen (Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr.) who are going to be here for fall camp. They are going to have the same opportunity.
“I think you’ve got to have at least three running backs prepared to play,” Brown said. “We were fortunate last year to have Leddie, but we need help running the football. He can’t be the only guy carrying the load and we’ve got to be more productive out of that second running back spot.”
Mathis was that guy this morning.
“He had a productive day and it’s been that way this whole week. He’s showing improvement and this football team needs him to do that,” Brown said.
---
Wide receiver Sean Ryan was out with an ankle injury, joining Loe with the day off from the scrimmage. Winston Wright Jr., who they are being careful with, was limited due to calf tightness.
Jairo Faverus, a redshirt freshman from The Netherlands, is out for the remainder of the spring with a knee injury.
---
According to Brown, an up-and-down day was had by quarterback Garrett Greene, but that he came on late in the practice.
---
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.