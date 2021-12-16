MORGANTOWN — It started before the clock hit 7 a.m., although I’m not sure if if was today, yesterday or tomorrow in Australia.
That’s when the announcement of West Virginia’s first recruit signing came across the internet and it gave you an idea of what kind of day it would be.
His name was Oliver Straw.
He was a punter.
From Melbourne.
It listed his school affiliation as Mentone Grammar School, but he was as multinational as the WVU team is becoming, owning dual citizenship having been born in Hoboken, New Jersey and having played defensive end and tight at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch, New Jersey.
Oh, man, that Neal Brown was out scouring the world to find help for a football team that will carry a 6-6 record into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game in Phoenix on Dec. 28.
See there was also a top-line recruit named Aric Burton, a 6-5, 215-pound defensive lineman from Heufeld, Germany, by way of Clearwater Academy International in Florida.
Each is unique in his own way.
WVU added the top-line quarterback it sought in left-handed Nicco Marchiol from Chandler, Arizona. They beefed up the rapidly improving offensive line room with Maurice Hamilton out of Cleveland, all 335 pounds of him, and the SOS they sent out for defensive backs and linebackers was answered.
There were three linebackers, four defensive backs ... and they are not through. By the time fall comes there will be nine or 10 more recruits or transfers, Brown indicating the door may never be closed in this era of football mobility.
He had wanted to add a high school running back, thought he had one but he went elsewhere “because he wanted to stay closer to home,” according to Brown.
Brown was more than willing to settle for Clemson transfer Lyn-J. Dixon from Butler, Georgia, a kid who set records for most words in a bio on signing day.
Why not? If he was good enough to play three years for Dabo Swinney at Clemson, he certainly has the kind of tools that will fit right in at West Virginia.
“We tried to address everything,” Brown said of the class he compiled.
Brown admitted that the first year, before he had a feel for WVU and what he wanted and needed, was disappointing and then there was the COVID year where it was mostly virtual recruiting without official visits.
This was more like it, though, and so he brought in players from Australia and Germany, the Boston area and Florida, Georgia and Arizona, even grabbed a kid right out from under Michigan and Michigan State’s noses.
“The last two weeks were hectic,” he said.
They hosted 3 official visitors one week, six this past weekend, went from Boston to Phoenix to south Florida recruiting, while finding time to stop off in Las Vegas to attend the National Football Foundation banquet where WVU’s Sean Mahone was up the sport’s top scholar/athlete award.
Oh, yeah, about the Australian punter, the first to say yes on signing day.
“Straw fan kick with both feet, spiral or end over end, roll left, roll right. He has a chance to change field position and we think he can be a game-changing player on special teams,” Brown said.
And then there’s another story in Asani Redwood from Collins Hill High in Suwanee, Georgia, the same school that sent Jarod Bartlett to WVU.
“Great story,” Brown said. “Less than 18 months ago the kid weighed 185 pounds. He’s 265 now and only played two years of football. It’s not like he played backyard football. He grew up playing soccer.
“Those two years of football were at a great program, they play in the national championship game in Las Vegas on Saturday. He broke the single-season sack record, 19.5 sacks. That’s a lot of sacks.
“He’s an extremely humble individual. He’s a guy just now scratching the surface. He has so much to learn. He reminds me of Ahkeen Mesidor in a lot of ways. Many of the same qualities we saw in Mesidor I see in him.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.