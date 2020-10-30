MORGANTOWN — You get the feeling, listening to coach Neal Brown talk about West Virginia University’s sporadic passing game this season, that he feels as though it is on the verge of having a break out and that he hopes it’s this week when Kansas State brings its unbeaten Big 12 record to Mountaineer Field for a noon game.
Oh, he knows that that his quarterback, Jarret Doege, has missed some open passes and that the main culprit in keeping the passing game from reaching its potential has been in a strange case of “The Dropsies” that has gone through his receiving corps, turning first downs into punts.
He doesn’t come right out and say it, but there’s an inflection in his voice and growing confidence in his words that he believes the passing game is about to step forward.
It’s expressed subtly, like this:
“We talked about the dropped passes. We’ll get better at that,” he said this week.
It wasn’t we’ll work on getting better. It wasn’t we’ll make changes to get better. Just a simple, declarative statement: “We’ll get better at that.”
It begins, though, at quarterback. Brown honestly believes that Doege is an emerging talent.
“I thought maybe Doege played his best game in his career so far [against Texas Tech], throwing the football, getting it out on time,” he said. “Doege has played well. We’ve protected well. We’ve had almost 700 yards passing the last two games and we probably left another 150 or 200 yards out there.”
Now the last two games have not been against “The Steel Curtain,” seeing as Kansas and Texas Tech were the opponents.
But Doege did got 26-44 for 318 yards and three touchdowns with an interception against the Jayhawks, then followed it up with 32 of 50 for 347 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions against the Red Raiders, despite many drops.
That’s 51 of 94 for 667 yards and four touchdowns and an interception. If the 61.7 completion percentage isn’t as high as you might like it, a lot of blame goes to the drops.
So, Brown sees Doege reaching for the stars and the protection improving and he also believes that Doege now has discovered his go-to receiver in Winston Wright Jr.
Over the past four games, Wright has caught 25 passes, twice topping 100 yards in receptions while gaining 329 yards without dropping passes.
Brown believes the sophomore is the real deal in the slot.
“He loves to play. He wants to be coached. He doesn’t get his feelings hurt when he is coached,” Brown said.
Wright even missed time due to the COVID-19 pandemic but bounced back from it.
“I’m proud of the way he approached the quarantine time and the work ethic he went through,” Brown said.
What makes Wright seem so special at a time when others are struggling for their identities?
“He’s got quick feet at the break point, which allows him to get open,” Brown said. “Then he does a nice job of getting vertical after the catch. He’s improving in other ways, too. He’s improving as a blocker. I don’t think he’s a finished product but I think he will continue to get better.
“He’s been our best guy so far. I don’t think there’s a question about that.”
Which leaves us with the one problem that has been retarding the growth of the passing game and that is all the drops.
How has Brown attacked that this week?
“You just practice it. We talked about this before,” Brown said. “A lot of drops are due to hand placement, not necessarily hand-eye coordination. A lot of times you leave your feet. You don’t ever want to leave your feet. You want to run through the ball. You want to be soft with your hands, so we’ll continue to teach the technique.
And, he vows, he will continue to throw the ball, confident that happy days may not be here again but that they are around the corner.
“It will not affect how we call the game or how we approach the game. We’ll just catch more balls. That’s the way I know to get better at it. We’ll put guys out there to put guys in position to make plays.”
And what is acceptable play at wide receiver?
“What we talk about is the catch percentage,” Brown said. “We want to be at 90 percent. That’s a realistic goal. Anything above 90 percent is great. You want to catch 9 out of 10. That’s our expectation.
“We probably didn’t hit that last Saturday. It’s such a result-based deal. Our coach, Chad Scott, has a saying: ‘You are only remembered on your bad days.’ On Saturday, our receivers probably played their best game as far as perimeter blocking, route-running, but you remember the bad days more than the good days.
“Is that fair? I don’t know, but it is what it is. It’s reality. It’s not something we’re going to harp on but we are going to work on it.”
And, Brown believes, correct the problem.
“I’m in full belief our guys will catch the ball and make plays,” he said.
