Brown: Work yet to be done on O-line

MORGANTOWN — It is becoming apparent that West Virginia is going to be as good as its offensive line is.
They’ve shown the defense should be solid — giving up 27 points at Oklahoma State is nothing to be ashamed of. Jarret Doege is improving at quarterback. There is depth at receiver. Leddie Brown has the makings of being special at running back and Special teams are alright.
But the offensive line is not yet where they want it to be. But there’s a chance it may get there because the biggest deficiency is inexperience at tackle and that comes as a surprise to no one since they lost two senior offensive tackles who played nearly every snap last season.
The Oklahoma State game exposed the situation about as well as it could be exposed with five sacks and with Leddie Brown having to do nearly all of his work in a 103-yard rushing day on his own, gaining 55.5 percent of his 227 yards this year after contact.
That’s a huge positive for him, but not for those blocking for him because you’d like to be able to spring a runner clean until he gets to the second level.
The O-line hasn’t been able to do that.
“It was a mixed bag,” Coach Neal Brown said this week as he analyzed the offensive line play heading into Saturday’s noon home game with Baylor. “The interior three, we did some nice things, created some movement. Short yardage wise we were successful.”
The interior three linemen — guard Michael Brown, who has made huge improvement from last season; center Chase Behrndt, who likewise has made a huge jump, and James Gmiter, who brought in a lot of potential and has been living up to it — create a great starting place.
And true freshman Zach Frazier from Fairmont Senior High has proved to be ready to produce right out of the chute at center and guard.
Therefore, the focus falls upon the tackles, who had a rough go of it at times. Left tackle Junior Uzebu got beat on the play when Doege had the ball stripped from his hand as he went to pass and ran it in for a touchdown while both he and right tackle John Hughes each allowed a team-high three hurries.
But, Brown said, “Those guys haven’t played a lot of football.”
The left tackle is Ozebu, a redshirt sophomore who missed the opener due to suspension and who had played in only two games, starting in neither before Oklahoma State and Hughes, a junior, with one start under his belt coming into the season.
That means they are still in their infancy as college football players.
Still, Brown sees things as being better than a year ago, when he really just didn’t have things together up front.
“I think we are improved from last year. We have to do a better job staff wise, myself mainly, not putting our quarterback in a position to get hit,” Brown said.
But he doesn’t just lay that on the offensive line offering up the idea that Doege has work to do, too.
“He has to do a better job of getting rid of the ball and throwing the ball from the location in the pocket he is supposed to, which he’ll get corrected,” Brown said.
So how do you go about making such corrections?
“Basically, what we do is, as a staff, we watch the game. On a road game, you have a chance to watch it on the way home. Then you can give them some pointers when we get off the plane. Then we put the comments in our computer system so they can see it on Sunday, even though we don’t meet with them,” Brown said.
On Monday, they gather as a team and watch the previous week’s game tape going over the positives and negatives.
“The learning points for this, individually and team wise, is why the details matter, how small the margin is between winning and losing, the OSU game was winnable. There were winning plays we could have made that would have changed the outcome and we just didn’t make them,” Brown said.
“You have to learn from those things.”
One of the major problems has been identified as footwork up front.
“You learn from it, you own your mistakes, you hold each other accountable and then you go back to work, get it fixed and come up with a better plan and play better the next game.
