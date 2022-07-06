MORGANTOWN — Who you going to believe, John Denver or Thomas Wolfe?
Odd bedfellows, indeed, the singer and the author, yet at this point in college football — and basketball, for that matter — history they stand at loggerheads in what has come to be among each’s most significant work.
Thomas Wolfe’s novel “You Can’t Go Home Again” and John Denver’s song, which has come to be an anthem for West Virginia, “Take Me Home (Country Roads)” have you wondering if you really can come home and if you do, can you recapture the past you that is drawing back to your roots ... or, if you can pardon the pun in this instance — “rooters.”
With word that the Big 12 is now negotiating to follow the directions of the famed New York Tribune editor Horace Greeley to “Go West, young man” as it has begun talks with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado to expand once again to remain viable in the college football scene, WVU has to decide the direction it must take.
Obviously, its decade in the Big 12 showed that it certainly does not belong in any conference that stretches west of the Pecos — probably even west of the Ohio River, for that matter.
But the options are limited and, perhaps, even out of WVU’s hands entirely.
The ACC has shown over and over that it has strong opposition to allowing WVU to join its often-snobbish fraternity of schools, but it well could be as this restructuring of college sports works out that schools such as Florida State and Miami could evolve into SEC schools.
Of all options, should that one come along, no one doubts the Mountaineers would jump at it. An expanded Big 12 might even welcome the departure of a school that exists outside its geographic footprint.
But in an idyllic, perfect world, the ghost of Joe Paterno would rise up and find a way to fulfill his dream by creating some kind of league of eastern football powers that would fill a void vacated by a collapsing Pac-12,
It was back in 1980 when Paterno, newly named as Penn State’s athletic director as well as football coach, went behind the scenes to try and create a new conference out of his school, Pittsburgh, WVU, Temple, Maryland, Syracuse, Rutgers and Boston College.
Perhaps, Paterno thought, even Virginia Tech and Miami could be convinced to join in but there was opposition to the idea, schools worrying about Penn State’s football dominance. Pitt was said to be the school that caved in the idea.
Of course, Penn State eventually joined the Big Ten while the Big East was formed as a basketball conference and became a power in that sport, putting three of four teams in the Final Four of 1985. It was inevitable that it would begin sponsoring football, which it did in 1991 when Miami became a full-time member and WVU, Rutgers, Temple and Virginia Tech became football-only members.
Before long the conference became the perfect home for the Mountaineers in both sports, playing rivalry games with Pitt and Virginia Tech and Syracuse, having classic moments against some of the great Miami teams, often scheduling another rival in Maryland.
It is not out of place to ask if something similar to this could be revived today, although whomever asks it might be out of his or her mind.
But should Clemson, Miami and Florida State jump to the SEC, the ACC football situation would be severely damaged and could not Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Boston College be convinced to at least listen to potential plans for an all-Eastern Conference?
Who knows, maybe Maryland and Rutgers have had enough being bullied in the Big Ten and maybe Cincinnati and Central Florida would have second thoughts about joining a Big 12 Conference that operates on a clock set outside the Eastern time zone ... although this new conference would have to swing pretty heavy media deals to have any chance at all to do this.
Maybe you can’t go home again, but it wouldn’t hurt to try because there’s more changes coming and one would expect WVU to be proactive and walk down any country road trying to get back home.
