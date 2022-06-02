MORGANTOWN — Certainly, the last thing Bob Dylan had on his mind was Big 12 or West Virginia football back in 1964 with this poetic genius of song writing penned the words to the song “Times They Are a-Changin’.”
But they have lived more than a half a century and still carry the same message they sent from back at a time when we were mourning the death of John Kennedy, a budding war in Vietnam and entering the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
Just as it was a transitionary period then in America, so it is in the Big 12 and with WVU football.
Come gather ‘round people
Wherever you roam
And admit that the waters
Around you have grown
And accept it that soon
You’ll be drenched to the bone
If your time to you is worth savin’
And you better start swimmin’
Or you’ll sink like a stone
For the times they are a-changin’
That was the first verse and surely the shoe Dylan was cobbling in music was as much a football cleat made to order for West Virginia and Big 12 football. Think back to 2012 when the Mountaineers joined the conference, to the first game and how it symbolized the football being displayed in the conference.
The Mountaineers’ introduction to Big 12 football was a 70-63 victory over Baylor, wide-open brand of football that WVU would come to be known for in a conference that owned the patent on the brand.
It was quarterback crazy football, WVU’s Geno Smith and the Bears’ Nick Florence combining for 1,237 passing yards and 13 aerial touchdowns — 8 of them belonging to Smith to go with 656 passing yards.
It was insane but not out of step with what Big 12 football had become known for. It was anything goes offensive football, creatively built around the Air Raid offense, and as the years went on it didn’t change.
In that first year the passing yardage leaders were Seth Doege of Texas Tech, Smith, Oklahoma’s Landry Jones, who would become a Heisman Trophy winner; Florence, Texas’ David Ash, and sixth Collin Klein of Kansas State, who would be named that season’s Big 12 Offensive Player of the year.
The QB’s kept coming — Bryce Petty of Baylor, Baker Mayfield of Texas Tech and Oklahoma, WVU’s Clint Trickett, Baylor’s Trevone Boykin, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Skyler Howard of WVU followed by Will Grier at the school, Sam Ehlinger of Texas, Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, Brock Purdy of Iowa State.
So many who could light up the scoreboard.
But long before they arrived, Dylan had warned us that change was in the air and slowly the defenses caught up. Scoring and yardage dropped dramatically across the league, WVU ran out of the arms it had built its offenses around.
In 2012, Oklahoma State had led the Big 12 averaging 48.69 points per game. Three teams scored more than 40 a game and Oklahoma was right there at 39.54. WVU averaged 37.62 and finished fifth in the league ... a league where four of the Top 10 scoring teams in the nation were from the Big 12.
Last year, no one scored 40 points a game. Oklahoma’s 39.1 led the conference and was eighth nationally and the only team in the nation’s Top 10 scoring teams. Only two teams were inside the Top 40.
Times they were a-changin’ ... as prophesied in his second verse:
Come writers and critics
Who prophesize with your pen
And keep your eyes wide
The chance won’t come again
And don’t speak too soon
For the wheel’s still in spin
And there’s no tellin’ who
That it’s namin’
For the loser now
Will be later to win
For the times they are a-changin’
Read the last part of that verse again ...
For the loser now
Will be later to win
For the times they are a-changin’
And it is there where West Virginia is laying it hopes this year, for while the offensive production in the league has fallen off and where the quarterback influence has diminished, it has moved to go in the opposite direction.
A new offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell was brought in and one of his protégé’s named JT Daniels transferred in to offer up the first quarterback since Will Grier to excite the populace.
Indeed, there are no Mahomes or Mayfields or Murrays from the days when Big 12 teams were dialing M for Murder.
Look at this way. Perhaps the two best quarterbacks in the league were both at Oklahoma last year in Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams and both have transferred out.
It is mostly an unproven group of QBs who seem to be in line to start this year:
Baylor — Blake Shapen (2 starts); Iowa State — Hunter Dekkers (0); Kansas — Jalon Daniels (9); Kansas State — Adrian Martinez (38 starts at Nebraska); Oklahoma — Dillon Gabriel (25 at UCF); Oklahoma State — Spencer Sanders (32); TCU — Max Duggan (30); Texas — Quinn Ewers (0); Texas Tech — Donovan Smith (4); and WVU — JT Daniels (19 at USC and 15 at Georgia).
As one of those “writers and critics” who prophesizes with my pen, I can offer the prophecy that the quarterback who plays the best out of this group will give his team a huge edge on the group and that Daniels (the WVU Daniels, that is) may well be this year’s Will Grier or Geno Smith in a season where there are no Mahomes, Murrays or Mayfields.
Defense certainly will remain dominant in the league but with Lincoln Riley gone from Oklahoma along with his two quarterbacks and with the Sooners and Texas in a farewell tour, change is everywhere in the air.
It is as Dylan wrote in his final verse:
The line it is drawn
The curse it is cast
The slow one now
Will later be fast
As the present now
Will later be past
The order is rapidly fadin’
And the first one now
Will later be last
For the times they are a-changin’
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.