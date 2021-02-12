MORGANTOWN — With each West Virginia success this basketball season, each of them broadcast somewhere on network television, the announcers are beating the drum for Bob Huggins' election to the Basketball Hall of Fame, now having been on the ballot four times.
Indeed, there is nothing in the numbers that would indicate he should be overlooked any longer as he closes in on Roy Williams and Bob Knight in career wins.
Oh, there was some controversy surrounding him and his program while he was coaching Cincinnati that some purists may find untoward, ending with his departure after having a public conflict with the school president.
But let's just say that sprinkled through the Hall of Fame are some coaches who have seen the dark side of probation, who have sat in chairs alongside the court and tossed them, who have been far more scandal-ridden than Huggins ever has so much as been accused of being.
The one black mark that keeps coming up when the subject of Huggins and the Hall of Fame is discussed is the fact that he owns no national championships, but he somehow has managed to get to the Final Four twice while coaching at schools whose blood runs red, not blue as they do at Kentucky and Duke and the likes.
We mention all of this today because, behind the scenes, Huggins offered up more evidence of why he deserves to finally break down the door to the Hall of Fame and be inducted.
Here he was caught up in a year unlike any other, a year where a viral pandemic closed the doors to fans, where games were cancelled and postponed, where you never really knew who you had available for games, let alone practice.
If ever a season took coaching it was this one, coaching because players lives were changed completely. They came to college to be both basketball players and college students, but the pandemic made it harder to be a student than a player with online classes and the coaches needing to convince the players that it was them against the world, to remain segregated from the student body.
For the most part, Huggins successfully pulled this off with his players.
"We talked about it when all this started and how we have to do the right things and can't give in to temptations to be a normal college student," Huggins said Friday as he prepared for Saturday's Oklahoma game. "When this all started, downtown was jumping pretty good."
It also was an area of contamination and Huggins had to get through to his players that they needed to stay away and keep to themselves, for they were being tested three times a week and the environment was as safe as any they could imagine.
But how to do it.
Huggins looked back to the way the season ended in March, called off just as his team was about to play in the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAAs — the cherry on the top of the basketball experience.
"They understood what they needed to do because of what happened a year ago," he said. "We told them this could be taken away from us at any time. We found that out last year knowing that could happen today, tomorrow or a week from now, why not give all you had and take care?
"Last year wasn't fun when they take everything you had worked the whole season for away from you," he said to them.
And they got it.
Ask Jordan McCabe, the junior guard, for example, how it has been to miss the college experience and he left no doubt how well Huggins had gotten through to him.
"It comes down to a simple question," McCabe said. "You have to ask yourself do you want to play basketball. Do you want to play in the Big 12 Tournament? Do you want to play in the NCAA Tournament? We were robbed of that last year.
"As an athlete, you always have to sacrifice certain things. When this is over, I might take some time to be a normal student, but this is too important."
Dealing with all this has been enough for any coach, but Huggins had to face a complete makeover of his team and offensive and defensive philosophies when Oscar Tshiebwe jilted him and the Mountaineers for Kentucky, something he pulled off without missing a beat or being beat, for that matter.
They are poised to move into the Top 10 this week if they beat Oklahoma and Huggins understands that this is a tricky time in the season.
They are getting a lot of praise and coming off a road victory over Texas Tech, a team ranked No. 7/8 when they played. Huggins could have let them rest on their laurels but instead he spent Thursday offering evidence that they aren't nearly as good as they may think they are.
At least that's how McCabe saw it.
"I'll be really blunt and honest," McCabe said. "Yesterday's practice was a little bit of slaughter in terms of making sure we're not complacent. It seemed the staff was focused on making sure we knew this wasn't our peak.
"Yes, beating a good Texas Tech team on the road is great, but yesterday was kind of a reset button. Sometimes you have to do that after a loss but there are times when you have to do it after wins, too, and that Huggs did it then is just a testament to how good a coach he really is."
For the record, Huggins denied he turned up the heat in Thursday's practice.
"I would beg to differ with Jordan," he said. "We were in the film room for an hour and a half. I don't find that all that taxing, sitting on your butt. We came and after sitting there they were predictably very lackluster. He must have been talking about how hard it was to watch them practice yesterday."
Another Hall of Fame coach trick, maybe. Never let 'em know what you're really thinking.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.