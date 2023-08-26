MORGANTOWN — Personally, it was a bit offensive to hear Wren Baker, the West Virginia University athletic director who makes $1.1 million to run an athletic department that grosses about $95 million and profited by $8.1 million last year despite disappointing seasons in both football and men’s basketball, emphasize during Tuesday’s media session that they needed to do better monetizing the great passion shown by Mountaineers fans.
Coming from someone paying a sub-.500 football coach more than $4 million a year in one of the nation’s smallest and poorest states while the school they represent is carrying a $45 million deficit that has forced a reduction in staff and academic majors offered, this seemed to be a bit insensitive.
But, alas, the job of athletic director, while many faceted, has evolved primarily into that of chief fundraiser, with his accounting skills outweighing his accountability for the on-field results of the athletic teams.
So, with that in mind, we not only will understand what led to his honest public assessment of his athletic department’s strengths and weaknesses and offer up here suggestions of ways he can capitalize on the unique passions his fan base displays.
Here are just a few — OK, maybe more than a few — ways he can turn the love and passion of Mountaineer fans into into revenue streams:
• Turn the $55 million spent on the renovation of the Puskar Center into an investment rather than an expense by the following:
• Open the locker room barber chair during down hours for public hair styling, specializing in such hair styles as the Owen Schmitt or Brian Jozwiak Mohawk, the Bruce Irvin dreads, the Gold and Blue dyed look or the Mike Gundy mullet.
• When the weight room it isn’t being used by the players and turn it into a public gym.
• Open the dining area to the public, offering such items as the Garrett Greene salad, Baked Beanies, CJ Cole Slaw, Chicken ala Danny King or monetize the football coach through a Hot Brown Sandwich with a side or Brown rice and a Brownie, topped with brown sugar, for dessert prepared by none other than Wren the Baker himself.
Be more aggressive in the memorabilia area:
• Sell the bowtie that WVU President E. Gordon Gee wears each day for $100 each. That would be $36,500 more per year.
• Sell the game jerseys from each game in a post-game auction and have the players come up and sign the jersey as he gives it to the fan himself.
• In basketball, after each win, have the team finish singing “Country Roads,” then cut down both nets as if they won the NCAA championship and sell it to the highest bidder.
• Auction off the stool Bob Huggins last used to coach WVU in the Coliseum.
• Get fans more involved in the team for a price:
• Sell fans a chance to draw up a play and present it to the team at one of the team meetings.
• Sell a chance to do play-by-play for a series in the Pitt football game on the team’s network broadcast.
• Considering that there have been three offensive coordinators in three years, auction off a chance to call plays from the press box for a series. If the Mountaineers score on that series, make it free to the fan.
• Run an NCAA pool during basketball tournament time, $1,000 buy-in with $900 of each buyout being paid out to the Final Four and the Championship team.
• Sell dinner with WVU Hall of Fame broadcaster Jay Jacobs, sure to sell out any restaurant in town.
• Sell one fan a chance to go on the road with the Mountaineers. Ride the charter, eat the pre-game meal, sit in for the pre-game meeting, get his/her ankles taped before the game, have a sideline pass, listen to the pregame and halftime talk.
• Hold a yearly EA NCAA Video Football Tournament for fans to play during the season.
• Put out official Mountaineer Fan T-shirts with mug shots of fan wearing a WVU jersey, cap and their name out.
• Go all the way with that and sell fans the right to have their own fan football card to give out to friends, neighbors and business associates.
Here’s an idea. Get a local Volkswagen dealer to donate a car that the athletic department could sell to a fan, paint it Gold and Blue and on each door and the hood have it carry the following decoration:
• VW for WV
How about this, too.
• Put up billboards around West Virginia featuring local fans, who, of course, would pay for the right to be on the billboard, surrounded by players, the cheerleaders or the Pride of West Virginia band, holding up foam No. 1 finger and proclaiming: “I love to go to Mountaineer games. How about you?”
Or, what always has been the best way to monetize Mountaineer fans passion: Put winning teams on the field.
Never seem to the hear discussions about lack of revenue in championship seasons.
