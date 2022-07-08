MORGANTOWN — Defending champion Baylor has been picked to repeat its title in the Big 12’s 2022 media preseason poll.
The Bears ...
Wait, we interrupt this program with BREAKING NEWS!!! This just in.
The Big 12 has announced it will play the season anyway.
Seems the way things are going you just can’t be sure if Baylor will still be in the Big 12 by the time the season ends.
That’s the way it is in these “here today, gone tomorrow” times of college football, where players come and go and teams come and go and it is happening with such frequency that it’s almost a meaningless exercise trying to predict who will finish where.
Used to be the hardest thing to handicap in sports was the Kentucky Derby, as proved again this year when 80-to-1 longshot Rich Strike came from out of nowhere up the rail to win, completely overlooked by the crowd, the professional handicappers and announcers and, yes, yours truly.
That is why five different teams received first-place votes, none of them being West Virginia.
The Mountaineers, who are always low-balled in the poll as they remain forever outsiders in the Big 12, were selected to finish eighth, but we’ll get to how much that means in a moment.
Baylor, which never before had been picked to win the preseason poll, took down 17 of the 41 ballots, but you’d be hard pressed to find any of those who voted for Baylor willing to risk anything more than the change in their pockets on it happening.
Oklahoma, with just one preseason all-conference team selection — and that being the punter — was second with 12, Oklahoma State had 9 first-place votes, Texas had 2 and Iowa State 1.
But here’s the deal, the only sure thing about the poll is that Kansas will finish last, which is where the media put it.
See, the Big 12 is not only caught up in uncertainty under its membership and not only breaking in some new coaches, but it has become a game of musical chairs with the players, who filter in and out of the transfer portal with such frequency that you really can’t tell the players without a program.
Fact is, I defy anyone to name the 10 starting quarterbacks in the conference, let alone middle linebackers or punt returners. Probably can’t name the head coaches, either.
So, when you look at West Virginia, are they really the eighth best team in the conference?
If the Mountaineers are, one suspects there will be a whole lot of people screaming for Coach Neal Brown’s head as this is the fourth season of his rebuilding effort.
But, since it is almost certain that the Oklahoma team which shows up this year for what probably will be its last Big 12 season, is not the Oklahoma we’ve come to know and despise.
For that matter Baylor isn’t Alabama or Georgia, either.
In fact, the separation between No. 8 WVU, No. 7 TCU and No. 6 Iowa State in the poll is narrow enough that you might as well put their names into a fish bowl, blindfold yourself and pull one out and pronounce that is the best team of the three.
If JT Daniels is able to stay healthy and lives up to what we have been led to believe he is at quarterback, he well may be able to place a revved-up Air Raid offense on his shoulders and carry the Mountaineers into contention.
It isn’t like there’s any Pat Mahomes, Kyler Murray or Baker Mayfield in this year’s quarterback class. Truth is, Daniels could wind up being the best quarterback in the conference even though Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was named the Preseason All-Big 12 team’s quarterback and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, the league’s Newcomer of the Year.
Myself, I’m in the business of trusting a transfer from Georgia, which Daniels is, over a transfer from Central Florida ... although the last time I was thinking this way it was when the Mountaineers had an Oklahoma transfer at quarterback in Austin Kendall.
That didn’t work out like they thought it would.
So, here’s the question I have for all of you. Where do you think WVU will finish in the Big 12 this year? Be honest, and you have as good a chance as anyone else of being right.
And more important, what would be acceptable to you this season? How much improvement does WVU have to show to satisfy you that they are now moving in the right direction?
