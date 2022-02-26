MORGANTOWN — On the day that Miles “Deuce” McBride announced his decision to remain in the NBA draft — a decision that proved to be a correct one for the West Virginia Mountaineers’ star guard out of Cincinnati as he wound up a second-round pick — there was little to celebrate in the basketball facility that houses Coach Bob Huggins’ program.
McBride had proven himself in his sophomore year to be the kind of player who could take the team, put them on his shoulders, and either carry them through his skills or drive them with his will to victory.
But his absence, as difficult as it was to accept, even along with Derek Culver’s decision to turn professional, did not seem to create a situation that would produce the kind of season that has transpired, one in which WVU has lost 12 of its last 13 games, stands as a .500 team overall and just 3-12 in the Big 12.
And the reason there was no panic was that the returning group was led by one-time junior college star Taz Sherman, a player who seemed capable of doing many of the same things McBride could do and, while paired with another deadeye outside former junior college star, Sean McNeil, could give the Mountaineers a potent enough offense to contend in conference play.
There was nothing as the season started to indicate otherwise, for West Virginia won 13 of its first 15 games and when the Mountaineers were about to begin league play on New Year’s Day against the Texas team they face at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum, Sherman was averaging 20.6 points a game and being called “the best player in the conference” by Huggins.
But the turning of the calendar from 2021 to 2022 also turned the Mountaineers fortunes and Sherman’s, for his season had the first of many bad turns as he came down with COVID-19, along with Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson, and missed more than a week.
He wasn’t the same when he came back, nor were the Mountaineers. And suffering a concussion that cost him another game along the way, only made things more difficult for the team and Sherman.
Mountaineers assistant coach Erik Martin, on Bob Huggins’ Thursday night radio show, put it this way after having seen his effort on Wednesday in the heartbreaking loss to Iowa State and its star Izaiah Brockington, who had 35 points:
“We want Taz to create the shot, get the clutch shot, and by the way, slow down Brockington who is on fire and also by the way, stop the ball when they are in transitions. You are a star player — Deuce did that, Jevon Carter did that, other great players did that.”
But the situation was very different for they were playing on teams far superior to what has been on the floor this year.
“Taz needs some help,” color analyst Jay Jacobs noted on the Huggins show. “He’s trying to do everything and some things just don’t work out because he’s putting pressure on himself. You can see he’s trying to do everything — take the big shot, make the big pass, everything he can do to win the game.”
It is more than anyone should have to do, let alone someone fighting to regain strength and conditioning after COVID and shaking off the after effects of a concussion.
Sherman isn’t complaining. In fact, he still averages 18 points a game and remains the go-to guy on offense, but the way WVU has put its team together there are defensive matchup problems while Sherman is playing a different role on offense, too.
“Basically, Taz was a forward,” Huggins said during his Friday press conference. “He was a forward in high school and pretty much in junior college. It’s a whole lot different with your back to the rim than it is when you are facing the rim.
“He’s worked at it,” Huggins continued. “Then you throw the COVID in there and the concussion thing on top of that, it’s amazing, quite frankly, what he’s done. He’s just starting to get his cardio back. It’s been a rough year for us, but it’s been a really rough year for him.”
With all that, you might forgive him if he would take some time off on defense, but the way things match up they don’t want to put him defensively on a guard most of the time because they don’t want him drawing fouls.
“Taz has had to match up primarily with a small forward and, at times, with a power forward. He’s tried to do the right things. Because of everything that has happened this year, we’ve lined guys up doing things they’ve never had to do before with Taz being at the head of the class.”
The thing is, Sherman has put together a season to remember in a situation he’d rather forget, but he deserves to be recognized for what he’s been through.
