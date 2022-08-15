MORGANTOWN — The paint was not yet dry on the 2021 football season, one that was anything but a masterpiece, when West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith walked into head coach Neal Brown's office.
Football coaches always have post-season meetings with their players, assessing their progress or lack thereof, what needs to be done in the off-season and to discuss the player's idea of his future and the coach's direction of how to get there.
This one, though, would be different. To begin with, the relationship between Smith and Brown bordered upon unique in college football, their relationship deeper and longer standing than most as they shared the same home town, played at the same high school under the same high school coach, a long recruitment that got them to this point in time.
"We had one of those sit-down, heart-to-heart things," Smith said, about to be completely candid about his situation. "I knew I had to get better in several things."
Statistically, the 5-10 sophomore from Danville, Kentucky, had shown little progress from Year 1 to Year 2 of his career, owning 11 and 12 catches for 128 and 121 yards and one touchdown while playing far more on special teams than on offense.
He wanted more.
"I went in there with the mindset of how can I be better on the field," Smith said. "More importantly, he is going to tell me straight up."
The personal relationship started when Brown was coaching at Troy and Smith was a high school sophomore at Boyle County High, but it went even deeper than that.
"It's kind of crazy because when I was a little kid, or wasn't even born yet, my dad would go to the high school games and watch Coach Brown play. It was one of those things, everyone knew who the ball was going to but they couldn't stop him," Smith said.
Brown was one of the most prolific athletes ever at the school under Coach Chuck Smith, graduating as the No. 2 receiver in state history in addition to being All-State in basketball and baseball. He was recruited to Kentucky, transferred to and graduated from UMass.
Reese was similar, a two-way player who is the only Kentucky high school player to rank in the top 5 in career touchdowns (24) and career interceptions (64).
He also was a basketball star and considered going that route.
"I was actually playing varsity at the end of my eighth-grade year. I started ever since my freshman year of high school. I loved basketball and wanted to play basketball in college to start with. I wanted to be a basketball player and had some interest from schools," Smith said..
"I played some football and started liking it and was getting even more interest in football. I had a sit-down with my Dad and looking at my size I felt I had a better chance of playing football at a higher level, so that's the way I went."
But now he reached the point, with a new offense coming in and it being one that liked to feature four receivers, of whom he felt he could be one, where he needed to learn where he stood.
"We had one of those conversations where, 'Coach, I need to play more. I've been playing a lot of special teams but I need to play more offense,'" Smith said. "He told me what I had to do. It was straight-forward and Coach Mike Joseph was in there too and he told me what I needed to do. So I attacked it every day and kept in the back of my mind what I had to get done."
But misfortune hit when he pulled a hamstring while working out and it sidelined him through much of spring practice.
"It knocked me down," Smith said. "I'm not one of those guys that's going to feel sorry for myself and lay down. I went right back to work the next day. I was getting treatment two or three times a day and doing everything I could to get back. It was a day by day feel. I eased back into it."
He had to work through that but wound up ready for the final week and the spring game and now says he's on full go.
"I have gotten a lot faster and a lot stronger. I knew I had to do that if I wanted to play. I think just building and stacking those days and years have definitely helped," Smith said.
New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's offense offers up a chance to get the playing time he needs. While three spots belong to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Kaden Prather on the outside and Sam James in the slot, there is another spot there and he and Preston Fox are very much looking at moving into it.
"When Coach Harrell was at Texas Tech I actually watched him [play quarterback] a little bit. I think I fit in the offense pretty well. He likes to throw it and likes to go four wideouts, which is good for me," he said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.