MORGANTOWN — Dreams, they say, die hard.
Ask Darius Stills.
The former West Virginia University All-American defensive lineman by way of Fairmont Senior High School is still chasing his.
It hasn’t been easy.
Stills has been among the most driven athletes to come through West Virginia. He was the middle man in a three-pronged football legacy.
His father, Gary, had been a record-setting pass rusher at WVU and a special teams force for a decade in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. His uncle, Ken, and cousin, Kenny, also played in the NFL.
His younger brother, Dante, was always there to push him. Dante was even higher rated out of high school than Darius, who came out the year before. It meant Darius was following in footsteps while laying down many of his own.
He came to WVU, undersized for his position, but fought his way into a starting role, then onto All-Big 12 and All-American teams. He was chosen the conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.
He seemed poised in a position to live out his dream of following his father as an NFL player, but his luck seemed to change during the NFL draft when he was completely bypassed. Undrafted, but not unwanted, he was quickly signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.
He was driven by the snub, shortly after the draft Tweeting “Ain’t no way all these DTs are better than me.”
That was two years ago and he never really has had a chance to prove how good he was.
A week before he went to training camp with the Raiders his lower back began bothering him. He played through it, made it through one exhibition game but then was released.
“At the same time, I broke my finger, so I had two injuries going on at the same time,” Stills said from his Morgantown home on Wednesday. “They wanted me to get healthy.”
All of a sudden, Stills found himself without a team to play for.
“For the first time in my life I didn’t have football, so it was weird,” Stills said. “I didn’t know if I was going to get picked up again, so I was kind of freaked out for a whole year. But I’m all right now.”
He signed with Kansas City and tried to workout this off-season, but the back remained a problem and he was released so he could get corrective surgery.
He underwent surgery to repair what was diagnosed as a herniated disc in the L5 vertebra area of his lower back.
“It’s the most common region of the back to suffer a range of common ailments, from herniated discs to spondylolisthesis,” the website activewellness.com says.
“Right now, I’m just rehabbing,” Stills said. “I’ll be cleared to work out next week and I’ll be ready to go in mid-August. I’ll be somewhere by then.”
Probably back with Kansas City or the Raiders, which both got to see him up close and personal and are showing interest in him.
Having missed last season, he knows just how much playing football means to him and has made him even more determined to make it back.
“It was different,” he said. “I’m used to being out there. It gave me a whole new perspective on what a fan would see. Now, I respect some of the fans’ opinions a little more than I did.”
Watching brother Dante play last year was something he really never had experienced before.
“It felt weird at first,” Darius said. “We were playing together every year but my first year at WVU. “For the first time in my life I saw him out there playing. It was kind of cool.”
Darius did what he could to help Dante through what proved to be a trying season at WVU.
“I helped him a lot. He’s my brother. We’d sit and watch film together after he played the games and see what he did so he could be the best player he could be,” Darius said.
Everyone expected that to be Dante’s final year at WVU but he made a surprising decision to come back for a fifth year as a super senior in order to work on things in his game that he felt were lacking.
“I went back and watched all my own film of all the games,” he said in making the announcement that he would return. “I did my own self-evaluation and I was like, ‘I could have done better here, here, here and here.’ What the scouts were telling me was matching up with what I watched.
“I needed to become more consistent and run to the ball more every play. I wasn’t doing that. You see the sacks, the TFLs and think, ‘He’s good enough,’ but there’s a lot more stats in a game that they want that I didn’t show.”
Darius says brother Dante is itching to get started, too.
“He will go out and handle his business,” Darius said. “Everyone knows what kind of player he is. He’ll be working to get drafted. He’ll put it all out there.”
