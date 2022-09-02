MORGANTOWN — How did we go 11 years without the Backyard Brawl?
How did we miss all this excitement, all the controversy, all the heroics and all the mistakes?
Win or lose, this was fun ... at least until the officials huddled one last time in an evening that was consumed by a 4-hours and 6-minutes football game.
Officials. I'm not saying they were right or wrong. I'm just saying they weren't either. They were inconsistent and the game has degenerated to the point that the most important moments in any game come when the striped shirts have headphones over their ears and they are looking into a monitor.
The game should be decided by the players, not by the TV cameraman. It's a game played at breakneck speed that is decided in slow motion.
Crazy.
There were targeting calls that were or were not. It isn't an easy thing to call, and no one asks that the officials be 100% right, but what is targeting on one play may not be targeting on another.
And as for controlling the ball on diving catches, Pitt had one replay go its way and WVU had one at the end of the game on the goal line go against them.
Right or wrong?
I'll be honest, I don't know. I don't think they know. And Neal Brown left no doubt that he no longer has any idea what the hell they are going to call on any play.
At the start of his post-game press conference he put it this way:
"Don't ask me what targeting is and don't ask me what a catch is. I don't know and I haven't gotten an explanation and I can't talk about it."
Isn't he owed an explanation, one right there on the field?
He's the coach, crying out loud ... and there was a huge blue and gold crowd that made up half of the largest crowd to see a sporting event live in Pittsburgh who were crying out loud.
"I probably know less about targeting and a catch than I did before the game," Brown said.
Brown tried to talk about what a good game it was — and it was a good game, so good that I'm betting beer sales weren't what they normally are because fans were caught up in watching the proceedings.
You usually need to drink beer when you aren't winning or are bored, but there was neither of that in this one.
But in the end, he had to talk about a couple of plays, the last one being Reese Smith's attempt at a diving catch at the Pitt 1 with 28 seconds left.
"That play is going to get shown a lot," Brown said. "I thought our guy's hands were under the ball and if your hands are under the ball, my understanding it is a catch. I'm sure it's going to get explained to me, you know, whenever they talk to me.
"They wouldn't talk to me."
They wouldn't talk to the coach who had to get an explanation? Why not? Had they swallowed their whistles?
"There was a play with their tight end on a touchdown drive with them on offense and the ball moves," Brown said. "The ball moves ... so I need to get a clear understanding of what that is because I'm not sure of the difference in the two plays."
The shame was that I feel I have to write about that, the officials' attitudes, if not their calls, rather than writing about the brave effort by West Virginia or Pitt's ability to come back when they were facing disaster 98 yards from the WVU goal line.
There were so many good things that could be talked about. There were the good plays by Bryce Ford-Wheaton rather than the one that got away.
"It was inopportune, that's what it was," Brown said. "The kid played his ass off. He also had the play on the punt."
That was a vicious tackle he made while covering punts ... Ford-Wheaton did it all and doesn't deserve to be remembered for the one that got away.
And it was fun to watch TJ Daniels give the Mountaineers a quarterback who could throw and when they unwrapped the early Christmas gift that was CJ Donaldson, a true freshman who no one outside of his immediate family knew existed.
All Donaldson did was run over and around the Pitt Panthers, for 125 yards in seven carries, score a touchdown and block a punt. He'd of sold hot dogs, too, if they'd let him.
And Dante Stills, who said he'd waited his whole life for this game, played like it, almost chasing Slovis out of the stadium on one pass rush in addition to six tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for a loss.
But in the end, the only stats that count are on each side of the hyphen that designate the final score.
