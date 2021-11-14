MORGANTOWN — Words.
Funny how it works after you’ve lost a football game. All you have left is words when what you really wanted was points.
Neal Brown understands that. He understands, too, that what he said before the football game means less than nothing in the shadow of the defeat that engulfed him Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, a 34-17 loss to Kansas State.
His words spoken prior to the game set the stage for something good.
Speaking on his radio show before the game, he talked of the good week of practice his Mountaineers had in the week after a dreadful performance against Oklahoma State last week.
“The guys bounced back,” he said. “We’ve been resilient all year.”
The problem with being resilient is that you have to go through adversity, like being held to 133 yards by Oklahoma State, the fewest yards they had gained in a game in 27 years.
“This is a huge game for us today,” he said, leaving unsaid the idea that much was going against them, not the least of which was that they were on foreign soil.
That meant you not only had to play good, but you had to play smart, clean football.
Now we go to seconds after his team had shot itself in the foot so often that they could have been a centipede.
Wrong time, wrong place to do Brown said.
“We played against a team that doesn’t do anything to beat themselves,” he said post-game.
Yes, they were resilient. Yes, they played hard. Yes, they struggled to get to halftime and were down 24-3 and on a streak that would reach 19 possessions over a couple of games without a touchdown.
Resilient? Yep, fought back into the game to get within a score.
But they still had some feet left and they fired away into them.
“We played hard, but playing hard isn’t good enough,” Brown said.
The catch phrase the Mountaineers have had since Brown came on campus three years ago was “Trust the Climb.”
The time has come to change that to “Beware the Fall.”
And we use the word fall in both of its usages ... as a season of the year, often known for football, and as falling from a high spot to a lower spot. Leaves fall in the fall.
So, too, do football teams. WVU has at times played well against good opponents like Oklahoma and Iowa State.
How do they fall to what we’ve seen the last two weeks?
It started almost immediately. On the second offensive play of the game, quarterback Jarret Doege throws a perfect pass to an open Winston Wright Jr., who let it slip through his hands into his shoulder pads, bouncing into the air where it was intercepted and taken into scoring territory.
“Strange game. We had three turnovers. One was an interception on our second play of the game where we had a free run. It’s one on one and we had a chance if we break a tackle we can go a long way,” Brown said.
Instead, Kansas State, enroute to its fourth straight victory, quickly scored.
You knew it was going to be a long day right then ... and the day was only starting.
It was amazing how one thing piled upon another. No phase of the game was immune.
Defense, VanDarius Cowan gets charged with a textbook targeting call that not only got the WVU bandit ejected from the game but wiped out a Mountaineer interception.
“This was an interception. We were going to have the ball inside the 20. Instead, they have the ball.” Brown said.
Special teams? Casey Legg, who had missed one field goal all day, missed his second. Then, to open up the second half the kickoff team gave up a 65-yard return to take away much of the steam the Mountaineers had built in the locker room at halftime.
“We had two guys right at the point of attack and didn’t make a tackle at the 30-yard line,” Brown said.
Oh, did I mention that WVU allowed a punt to be blocked and run into the end zone for a touchdown.
“They had a good scheme, but we still have to do our job,” Brown said.
Didn’t matter where you looked. Leddie Brown, he ran hard, he ran well ... and he fumbled the ball away when he couldn’t let it go.
The defense gets Kansas State into a fourth and 8 with the outcome in doubt. Kansas State goes for it with a deep pass down the middle and its caught.
It was like that all day.
“We didn’t play smart enough to win,” Brown said.
And that was what really was eating away at his insides.
“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” Brown told his team after the game. “I don’t feel sorry for us. They give us a 12-game schedule. You line up and play. The bottom line is we got to get it fixed and line up against Texas next week and the week after that,” he said.
They need to win both to get to a minor bowl. Lose one and the off-season becomes an unbearable stretch of trying to figure out what went wrong.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.