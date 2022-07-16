The Big 12 has long been known as a wide-open league dominated by quarterback play. Last year, things started to change as defenses made big gains and there’s a lot of reasons to think that will continue this year as there is no real standout on the national scene at quarterback in the conference. We will take a three-part look at the Big 12 QB situations coming out of Media Day.
Today, Part 1: West Virginia
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s baptism into the Big 12 in 2012 drove home the point of how prominent and advanced the quarterback play was in the league.
The Mountaineers went against Baylor in a game where all stops were pulled out that would end with the Mountaineers on top, 70-63.
This was a football game, not a basketball game.
WVU’s Geno Smith completed 45 of 51 passes for 656 yards. He threw for eight touchdowns while throwing only six incompletions. Baylor’s Nick Florence went 29 of 47 for “only” 581 yards and five touchdowns.
As you let that sink in, consider this about the Big 12. Two Big 12 quarterbacks, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield won Heisman Trophies and one year before the Mountaineers joined the conference, Baylor’s Robert Griffin III’s Heisman gave the conference three coveted statues in 11 years.
But we’ve reached a period of transition. While QBs were the coverboys of WVU’s first 10 years in the conference, this year none are considered strong Heisman candidates.
In fact, a number of Big 12 teams are going into summer camp in three weeks with quarterback competitions still going on, coaches at Media Day not yet ready to name a starter.
Surprisingly, WVU’s Neal Brown is one of them.
We all know that it’s going to be difficult for anyone to beat out JT Daniels, the one-time 5-star recruit who has started at both USC and Georgia, never losing a game and in possession of an NCAA Championship ring from last year.
But Daniels has had injury problems that have kept him from completing a season and last year wound up as the No. 2 QB at Georgia.
Certainly, a player of his stature didn’t come to Morgantown to sit and while Brown is probably playing amateur psychologist by sending a talented quarterback room into summer practices thinking that a competition exists.
“He’s been tremendous, but he has to go win the job,” Brown told ESPN+ when asked about Daniels.
That is the tune he’s been whistling, even in the latest depth chart put out by the school, but it still seems to be unthinkable with as inexperienced the three other quarterbacks — Graham Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol — are.
“We made that clear to him during the recruiting process,” Brown said. “We told him nothing would be handed to him.”
All reports are that he has nothing to date to be passed over, so to speak, for the starting role.
“I’m really proud of how he handled it,” Brown said. “He wasn’t here during the spring. He had to get his degree from Georgia. He came in during the middle of May and went to work.”
He had to learn the system, although he did spend his freshman year as the starter at USC under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who takes over that same job here this year. His familiarity with Harrell and the offense makes this a far less difficult adjustment for Daniels.
He has also worked hard fitting into the locker room scene at West Virginia.
“He’s done a really good job connecting with our team. He’s done a good job of directing our off-season throwing sessions,” Brown said.
And don’t think Brown isn’t well aware of what he has in Daniels.
“He’s really smart. He was one of the top recruits in the country coming out back in 2017. He starts as a freshman at USC, I think only the second one in program history. Then he goes to Georgia and he’s 7-0. He didn’t lose. The key for him is to stay healthy.”
How does Brown go about quarterback competitions?
“Decision making is No. 1, and then leadership, being able to direct the guys in the huddle,” Brown said.
But in the end, Brown says, the decision never is a hard one because in the end he doesn’t believe he makes the decision.
“Quarterback competitions, when they are going, it’s evident who the quarterback will be and the team knows it,” Brown said. “It isn’t like you have to go out and make a social media announcement or stand up in front of the team and say this is going to be our starting quarterback.
“When a quarterback wins that competition it’s very clear. The most important thing for a quarterback is scoring touchdowns. It’s really clear who the team believes in, who they are productive for.”
To date, Daniels has won over his teammates.
So what’s the deal?
Brown is trying to show his three young quarterbacks that he respects their abilities and that he wouldn’t be afraid to play them if he had to. He had that in mind when he decided he needed to get an experienced transfer quarterback, before the Daniels deal was in the works.
“We had an opportunity in mid-year to go after some transfer quarterbacks. We knew we needed to add some experience at that position, but felt if we added a quarterback at mid-year it would really stunt the development or our young quarterbacks,” Brown said.
“We have really good quarterbacks. Garrett Greene is only a redshirt sophomore who’s an athletic kid with a live arm; Will Crowder will be a redshirt freshman who is really intelligent and is a dual threat.
“And we had one of the top quarterback recruits in the country join us in January in Nicco Marchiol who has a huge upside,” he continued. “We let those guys go through the year, get the reps and see. Now JT has joined them.”
TOMORROW: We will look at the expected top quarterbacks in the Big 12 and see what their head coaches had to say about them on Media Day.
