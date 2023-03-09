MORGANTOWN — The memory of beating Texas Tech, 78-62, hadn't had time to fade from Bob Huggins' mind yet and thoughts of an impending game against No. 1 Kansas just 17 or so hours away had not grabbed all of his attention when he walked into the media room at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri; his first visit before the media as the winningest active college coach.
It was hardly a time when he really wanted to think back a thousand years or so, but the news that Jim Boeheim was retiring after 47 years coaching at Syracuse had broken not long before his team took the floor and not many knew or realized just how deeply entwined Huggins' career was with Boeheim.
Of course, it didn't take long for someone to ask Huggins' thoughts on Boeheim's retirement and on inheriting the mantle of being the winningest active coach and, at that moment, his mind slipped back to the beginning ... the beginning for both of them.
It was Nov. 27, 1976, and Huggins was a senior and captain of the West Virginia basketball team.
On that date, the opponent was Syracuse and the Orange's rookie coach, a former player of theirs name Jim Boeheim.
It was his second game as coach and strangely, the meeting took place in the Tip-off Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, where both Boeheim and Huggins are now enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame; Huggins having been inducted just this season.
Boeheim had won his first game as Syracuse coach, now he would lose his first game and it was against WVU and Huggins, 83-76.
Huggins would score 6 points, four of them on free throws, but to this day those remain on his mind, mentioning them as the subject came up.
"I made two free throws to put him away," Huggins said.
One can only imagine how it is when Huggins and Boeheim get together. They've had a lot of battles over the years through the Big East times, but that was the first one.
"Every time I see him," Huggins told Syracuse.com a couple of years back, "I bring it up. He doesn't want to talk about it."
Every loss hurts when you are a coach, especially the first one. As intense as that game had to be, so have been most of the others they played against each other, Boeheim in his patterned zone defense, Huggins with his in your face man-to-man or even with "Press Virginia."
The two men will probably account for 2,000 victories by the time Huggins finally decides to retire.
"I'm not old, but I'm getting older," Huggins said as he talked about Boeheim briefly after beating Texas Tech.
And, as you get older, you do tend to forget things and so it is that Huggins doesn't bring up the fact that back there in 1976, West Virginia and Syracuse played a rematch and Boeheim walked away a winner in that one.
Syracuse would lose only three games in that regular season and go to the NCAAs. West Virginia would lose 11.
Now Huggins thought about Boeheim and what it means that he has retired.
"Honestly, I'm surprised [by his retirement]," Huggins said. "He's a basketball diehard."
You have to be to coach 47 years at one school.
That's a lot of players running through your program. A lot of trophies to bring home, a lot of loses to try and forget before you fall asleep and a whole lot of victories to celebrate.
"He's a fun guy to be around," Huggins said.
He understands that speaking to the media he isn't going to have many nodding in agreement.
Boeheim came across as a whiner and this year, this final year with things going badly, he had his run-ins with the media and the fan base had taken to wanting him to call it a career.
But Huggins saw him in a different light.
"A lot of people misunderstood his humor," Huggins said.
Think about it. Huggins certainly has been a misunderstood coach. Bobby Knight may have had the last unbeaten team but he's known more for throwing a chair across a court.
Not everyone can be Coach K or John Wooden.
They last played each other in the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis and they were the center of attention, talking about each other and the games they played against each other and what they thought of one another.
"He kids me about being old and I kid him about being big," Boeheim said then. "He's a great coach. He's what basketball is all about. He loves basketball. He lives to coach and he won't quit coaching — ever."
Huggins doesn't want to talk about quitting. That's not in the DNA his father, Charlie, passed along to him.
Huggins talks of his father often, notes that he was probably the greatest high school basketball coach ever in Ohio. He made Huggins what he is, gave him his values and his basketball beliefs.
Say what you will, they both — Huggins and Boeheim — were good for the game, good for the players they coached, good for the cities they coached in.
Now, Boeheim will coach no more but Huggins, he's not anywhere near ready to give it up. This year's team has been so challenging and been so special to him that the fire is burning again.
So much so, that Huggins is probably wishing Boeheim had hung around a while more. See, Boeheim won that meeting in Indianapolis and it was son, Buddy, who buried the Mountaineers with 25 points. Surely, Huggins is sorry he didn't get a chance to get even.
