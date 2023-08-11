MORGANTOWN — Close your eyes and conjure up an image of West Virginia University football, an image that is burned into your mind that sums up what the program means to you.
I tried this the other day and what seemed to be burned into my mind was surprising. It wasn’t Pat White running the ball or Tavon Austin scampering free on a kick return. As fun as those images are to bring back, the real image of WVU football is of a clenched fist, a hammer.
It is Karl Joseph destroying a ball carrier. It is of Owen Schmitt in a Mohawk haircut with blood running down his face. It is of Quincy Wilson running over Miami defenders on the way to an impossible touchdown.
It is toughness, physicality, determination.
It is what Coach Neal Brown’s teams have lacked — perhaps because the rules seem intent into turning football into a game of croquet with contact — and that is why he has spent the spring and the summer and now the first days of camp trying to inject into this year’s team.
It is physicality, determination, toughness ... both physical and mental.
“We’ve talked a lot about what we have to do to be successful,” Brown said the other day. “We have to be a disciplined team. We have to be a team that strains. We have to be tough, mentally and physically. And we have to be smart.”
Openly, this physicality is shown in tackling, something his team has not been very good at it.
What is WVU football, really meant to be? Go to YouTube. Look up Karl Joseph. Look up the hit he made as a freshman against Texas wide receiver Marquis Goodwin.
“ ... Karl Joseph just lowered his head and put it on him,” the broadcaster said.
It was a clean hit, even by today’s targeting rules standards, but Goodwin had taken a bad loss, was down and out, the ball fumbled away to West Virginia.
Look up Quincy Wilson’s run. It’s worth doing even if you don’t care about how physical this team is. There’s about 2 minutes to play when Wilson slips out into the flat against a Miami team that was a four-touchdown favorite. Rasheed Marshall slips the ball to him with 325-pound Vince Wilfork on him.
Wilson sheds him like he wasn’t there. He slipped past All-American Sean Taylor and then delivered a blow to 200-pound safety Branden Meriweather that sent him flying backward onto the floor of the Orange Bowl.
This is the kind of desire, determination and execution Brown is now seeking from his team.
The key man in bringing this back on defense is Mike linebacker Lee Kpogba, last year’s leading tackler.
It was something he had been trying to instill in his players since spring practice and in Dallas during Big 12 Media Day last month he took Kpogba aside.
“I told him, ‘Hey, we’re going to do a lot more 11-on-11 work and be more physical,’” Brown said. “The issue for us is not going to be that we didn’t tackle in fall camp. That’s not going to be a reason why we’re not significantly better.”
Brown didn’t feel last year the team was deep enough to risk being quite so physical in practice for fear of losing key players to injuries.
Now he was ready to let the tiger out of the cage.
“My conversation with him was, ‘Hey, we need buy-in from the top’ and that was music to his ears. He’s done a good job of enthusiastically selling that because we must do it. We were thin last year. We had some injuries, but when you look back, we needed to be more physical.”
So, there’s been more tackling drills, more emphasis on strength during the off-season.
Toughness, physicality isn’t learned in the classrooms. It learned — and earned — on the field.
Mike Lockhart, a transfer from Georgia Tech, is a perfect example. He’s making his presence felt out there in the middle of the defensive line.
“Mike Lockhart made a big play today,” Brown said. “I think he’s starting to separate himself at nose guard.”
WVU’s bandits have been more physical. One is Tyrin Bradley, who played for former Mountaineers’ defensive coordinator Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian.
“He’s 255 or 260 pounds and has a physical demeanor about him,” Brown said. “He showed up today in our short-yardage stuff.”
And Jared Bartlett, last year’s starter, “has gotten stronger,” according to Brown, “and you can see he’s playing run blocks better than he has before.”
This is the kind of thing Brown is looking for and figures he’ll get it at running back out of JC Donaldson Jr., nearly 240 pounds of power who running back coach Chad Scott is trying to play even more physical than he was last season before breaking an ankle in mid-season.
He’s joined by another bruiser this year in DJ Oliver and Scott is drooling at the chance to turn one or the other loose.
“DJ Oliver, man, he’s a load,” Scott said in a recent interview. “I tell him and CJ when the defensive guys can see (uniform numbers) 4 and 20 they got to make business decisions. Those are some big guys with their momentum going forward. I told them, you’re an efficient runner naturally. Four yards, run north.”
