MORGANTOWN — There is this air around Bryce Ford-Wheaton that sets him apart from others.
The West Virginia wide receiver connects with people as they speak with him and as they watch him play football, the game that probably is going to wind up being his life’s work.
As he went through the motions on Monday at WVU’s Pro Day before NFL scouts from 29 teams, the confidence he now has and the ability he’s always had radiated from him.
At the NFL’s Combine he lit it up in the drills. He ran at 4.38 40-yard dash and showed a 41-inch vertical leap, both putting him in elite company. His performance was so good that he didn’t need to go through them again on the university’s Pro Day.
The scouts at the Combine were surprised by his performance there, but they shouldn’t have been because if you watched him every game you saw something new .... a great catch, a great move, a flash of speed, a hard block.
But you also saw some negatives, sometimes big negatives.
It began on opening day against Pitt when he put on a one-man show of excellence, nine catches for 97 yards, two touchdowns. One of the catches was indiscernible, but we’ll try anyway. It was third and 13, 2:25 left before the half, WVU trailed 13-7 when JT Daniels went back to pass.
He was hit as he delivered, the ball fluttered out of his hands into an area where four Pitt defenders converged. It seemed to be a sure interception until Ford-Wheaton burst onto the scene, sacrificing his body for a first down, making an impossible grab.
But, alas, if Ford-Wheaton can lift your emotions to the sky, he can drag them to the depths of an ocean of tears as in the closing minutes of the same game, tied 31-31 he found himself wide open, Daniels spotted him and made a perfect pass that somehow slithered through his hands.
If only it was just a drop, but no, this one flew 10 more yards downfield where it was intercepted by M.J. Devonshire who returned it 56 yards for the game winning touchdown.
Ford-Wheaton knew the entire range of human emotions in one Thursday night football game.
He gathered himself and for the year caught 62 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming a large blip on the radar screens across the NFL’s draft rooms, adding to the aura with his Combine performance.
Now he was working out for the final time and he simply glided across the artificial turf at WVU’s indoor practice facility, his hands now far softer than they were early last year, his ability to run past defensive backs and catch up to deep passes highly evident.
He was proving his performance at the Combine to be his norm.
“Here I just wanted to show that I’m still a football player,” Ford-Wheaton said. “A lot of people try to take the combine stuff and blow it out of proportion, but at the end of the day I’m still a football player and I can still play football.”
It really isn’t as much natural gifts as you may think. He came to WVU with the blue-gold blood running through his veins due to his relationship to former running backs Garrett Ford Sr. and Jr., but he was raw. Work had to be done to hone the natural gifts and take him from freshman to senior.
“What I talk about a lot with Bryce is his growth and maturity both as a person and as a player,” coach Neal Brown said prior to Monday’s workout. “If you saw him in the spring of 2019 compared to where he was in the fall of 2022 or where is now, it’s night and day, not even close.
“It’s not like he got a little better. Like if I showed you film from spring of ‘19 and told you that was Bryce, you wouldn’t believe it was him. And then how he’s worked over the last year. From January up until now, he’s worked at a pro level. I think he’s earned the opportunity ... and he’s going to get it.”
The pro scouts will figure that out for they not only work him out, but they interview him .... up close and personal. They find out who he is, what makes him tick, what sets him off.
And to date he is passing all the tests both on and off the field.
He came into WVU a high school receiver, and left ready to become a professional receiver.
“If you look at his measurables, they’re off the charts,” Brown said. “His numbers at the Combine, I think they speak for themselves. I think you’ve seen some things that came out historically for what receivers’ numbers are that are guys that size and who he compares to and he’s in rare air.
“His best football is going to continue to be ahead of him,” Brown said. “He’s going to be an asset, not just as a receiver.”
He is a special player who can play special teams and who is the kind of player the NFL loves to feature, one who is good in the community, good with fans, good with media.
