MORGANTOWN — If you listen to the Internet chatter as West Virginia enters its final five games of the 2022-23 regular season, West Virginia’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament come down to winning at least two, and maybe sweeping all three of their remaining home games.
This, the chatter goes, is doable for a team that stands at 15-11 and at 4-9 in Big 12 play, a record that must be considered disappointing and not very palpable to those who believe a team wins its way into the national championship tournament.
It is difficult to untangle the situation WVU has gotten itself into, for it has built its record not on who it has beaten but more on who it has played and often lost to. While it’s schedule has been ranked as among the most difficult in the nation, the truth is that WVU’s record is padded with an 11-3 record in the Coliseum with victories over the following list of undistinguished non-conference opponents:
Mount St. Mary’s (8-18, 4-11 in conference), Morehead State (17-10, 10-4) Penn (14-11, 6-4) Navy (15-11, 8-6), UAB (18-8, 9-6), Buffalo (12-13. 6-6), Stony Brook (9-18-5-9).
That group includes maybe two NCAA Tournament-bound teams.
Now WVU comes home to face Texas Tech before a sold-out crowd at the Coliseum at noon on Saturday, and Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Monday. The two games precede the final regular-season road swing which takes the Mountaineers to Kansas and Iowa State, two brutal road tests, before closing the season with a tough assignment in Kansas State at home.
It would appear that should the Mountaineers lose either of these next two home games, they are looking at having to win a couple of Big 12 Tournament games to make the NCAAs to reach March Madness.
“We just sat in there and talked,” Coach Bob Huggins said after Monday night’s loss at Baylor. “I said to them ‘We have four conference wins. We got two at home coming up. So, we can get to six with the two at home. Then, we go on the road to Kansas and (Iowa State), which we can win. It’s far from being over. There’s a lot out there for us, but we can’t not do what we’ve practiced doing.”
But, it makes no sense to place much stock in WVU winning at either Kansas or Iowa State, even though they did beat Iowa State in Morgantown, for this is a team that goes completely in the tank when it leaves the Coliseum, especially in Big 12 play.
They went 0-9 on the road in conference last year and are 1-6 on the road this year in Big 12 play. I’m not a math major but that figures out to be 1-15 over the past two years in Big 12 road games.
For the year, WVU is 4-8 away from the Coliseum, owning a couple of good road wins in beating Pitt by 25 points at the Pete in Pittsburgh, and winning a neutral court game against Florida, a team with a better reputation than record.
Now one has wondered what happens to the Mountaineers on the road to make them own a 4-8 record there while being 11-3 at home. Much of it, of course, is the heart of the road schedule is against the Big 12 and in a tough preseason tournament and Pitt rivalry game while at home they have the soft part of that home season.
That throws all statistics out of kilter, but there are certain factors that enter into WVU’s inability to win on the road when you break down the statistics.
WVU’s guard play on the road has let the team down completely.
Erik Stevenson averages 15 points a game at home and 12.4 away, a figure that shows up in his shooting percentages hitting 45.6% from the field at home and 42.3% from 3 at the Coliseum while those figures drop to 40.3 percent and 31.6%.
That’s 11% less efficient from 3-point range.
And point guard Kedrian Johnson has been quite at home at the Coliseum as he has averaged 13.0 points a game there but little more than half that at 7.0 points a game on the road. His shooting on the road, to be quite honest, has been as bad as it is good at home, the percentages being 47.9% from the field in the Coliseum and 26.8% on the road and just 24.1 percent from 3 on the road while hitting 31.6% at home.
Johnson’s assist-to-turnover ratio at home stands at 49-27 while on the road it drops to 33-25.
Now part of what’s happening with Stevenson and Johnson may be explained in the approach the Big 12 has taken against them, being extremely aggressive physically with the two.
This has been particularly obvious lately as the two have been bounced around a lot, Stevenson maybe winding up with more bruises than points scored and Johnson winding up this year with ankle problems, a concussion that cost him a game and against Baylor an eye swollen shut.
While Johnson is getting the same treatment both on the road and at home, he has shot 81 free throws at home and only 41 on the road.
I will draw no conclusion from that but leave it up to you draw your own.
After the Texas game, Huggins remarked, “I don’t think Kedy gets what he deserves. He’s constantly getting knocked around. Seemingly, other people get to the foul line.”
When your game depends on driving into the lane and the Mountaineers’ offense depends on you either scoring, dishing off or going to the free throw line and the physicality takes the first two of those away without the reward of free throws it affects the entire offense’s effectiveness.
