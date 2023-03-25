MORGANTOWN — No matter how hard they try, the NCAA can’t screw up what it has.
Goodness knows, they try. But, come March, whatever sins they have committed are forgiven and forgotten as March Madness wipes the slate clean.
NIL? Did you see what Markquis Nowell did for Kansas State Thursday night.
Transfer portal? How about 36 points from Drew Timme leading Gonzaga back from 13 points down.
Officiating? Even bad officiating can’t detract from the drama, the heroics, the mayhem and the mystery of March Madness.
Say what you will, the most beloved, enduring fairy tale of all time remains Cinderella and the NCAA Tournament uses it as if it were written by Walter Byers, the former NCAA president, himself.
There are more Cinderellas than the Seven Dwarfs come every March, although watching Nowell dish out an NCAA Tournament record 19 assists in a victory over Michigan State on Thursday was a story no one could make up, combining Cinderella and Snow White and Seven Dwarfs.
Cinderella? Kansas State was picked this year to finish last in the Big 12, even behind West Virginia.
They’re playing in the Elite Eight and are, thanks to the mighty mite Nowell, who is letting the New York kid come home to Madison Square Garden to leave his mark on the tournament and the sport forever.
Cinderella? Fairleigh Dickinson was Cinderella for a day.
Cinderella? Princeton was Cinderella going into its Sweet 16 game Friday night against Creighton.
It’s like every year you turn on your television in March and the tournament reached right out of it and grabbed you by the throat and pulled you in.
It is the greatest annual sporting event America has to offer.
Super Bowl? A spectacle yes, but as a sporting event it doesn’t offer the same gripping story lines and heroes and goats four times a week for a month that the NCAA Basketball Championships do.
World Series? It has its moments, but it’s baseball and it’s a “Cinderella doesn’t dance here” format. No one believes the Pirates will be in this year’s World Series, but after seeing how the NCAA churns out dreams can become true stories year after year — you understand the difference.
The Kentucky Derby? It lasts two minutes and it’s gone.
The Masters? Four days of elitism on display.
NBA Playoffs? It’s the same game but saying it’s like the NCAAs is like saying that Gilligan’s Island was of the same genre as Yellowstone.
The NCAA survives solely because of the tournament.
It can screw up the Jose Perez ruling and keep him ineligible for WVU, maybe even costing them a place in the tournament, but it gets away with it because every game in the NCAA Tournament offers up a pardon for the organization’s last sins.
All year we heard about how NIL would make the rich get richer and that it would ruin parity in the sport.
If so, where’s Kansas? Where’s Michigan? Where’s Georgetown? Where’s Duke, North Carolina? Where’s Kentucky and Oscar Tshiebwe?
They’re gone and the tournament moved forward on Friday with Princeton, Florida Atlantic and Creighton still playing.
They talked all year about the Big 12 being the biggest of them but it turned out that the Big East — you might remember them and how good a thing they were for West Virginia — rolled into Friday with Xavier, UConn and Creighton left.
And that doesn’t say anything about the fact that UConn is coached by former Big East star Danny Hurley, a solid point guard for Seton Hall.
It has turned out, though, that Gonzaga’s Timme and K-State’s Nowell have been the long and the short of the tournament, so to speak.
Timme’s performance was mindful of Bill Walton’s magnificent final against Memphis State in 1973 when he scored 44 points on 21 of 22 shooting. Well, Timme scored 36 on 16 of 24 shooting with 13 rebounds and four assists.
He displayed skills ranging from 3-point bombs to back-to-back plays upon which he made a nifty, backward no-look pass to a cutter, stole the inbounds after the basket and made yet another no-look pass for a layup.
But as big as Timme’s performance was, Nowell’s maybe even more memorable as he set an all-time NCAA record with 19 assists to go with 20 points, his pinpoint passes each a highlight of its own but none more than in the closing minutes as he was coming up the court, arguing with coach Jerome Tang with less than a minute to go in overtime with the score tied.
As he looked at the coach and two exchanged words, Nowell stopped suddenly and unleashed an incredible alley-oop to Keyontae Johnson for the dunk.
Some said it was a play they worked on, but Tang denied that, saying he simply saw Johnson make his move out of the corner of his eye and let it fly.
But that may not be the whole truth, for Nowell’s signature play for the tournament was worked out in his mind before it happened.
See, he said to the crowd “watch this” before throwing the alley-oop.
“Dang, I’ve got to watch what I say,” he said after the game. “Yeah, I was talking to Isaiah Thomas because I think he had a friend over there and he was rooting for [Michigan State] And I’m like, y’all not going to win today and I just kept looking at him for some added motivation. But it was nothing but cool vibes with them over there.”
In the end, that sums up the NCAA Tournament ... “cool vibes” from start to finish.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.