MORGANTOWN — I can picture it now.
Saturday night, 7 o’clock, 106,000 fans crammed into Beaver Stadium, an NBC-TV national audience in the millions peering in from home for the start of the college football season.
The officials gather at midfield with the captains from West Virginia and Penn State.
“West Virginia, you have the right to call it,” the official says, flipping the ceremonial coin in the air.
“Heads,” says WVU’s Zach Frazier.
The coin comes to rest on the ground.
“Heads it is,” says the referee. “Kick or defer, Captain Frazier?”
Frazier glances toward the sideline and shrugs. Neal Brown looks out at him and shrugs back.
“Can’t say,” Frazier finally says. “Until I know who is quarterbacking for Penn State, I’m not saying.”
“Not ready to say yet,” Penn State coach James Franklin yells to the officials.
They all look at each other, not knowing what to do.
Up in the broadcast booth high above the playing field, the director makes a decision.
“Screw it. Let’s cut to a rerun of ‘Saturday Night Live’,” he says.
Yes, this bickering about depth charts and starting quarterbacks has reached the point to where it’s the second funniest lineup bit behind Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?” routine.
The only question is which one is Bud and which one is Lou.
Like, can you see it happening in the boxing ring.
“In the blue corner, the champion, Muhammad Ali,” shouts the ring announcer, who then half whispers, “or Sonny Liston? And in the red corner the challenger ‘Smokin’’ Joe Frazier ... or Floyd Patterson?”
Doesn’t work, man.
This is show biz. We try to elevate it to a level it really isn’t by making it an athletic contest, but the fact of the matter it’s really on the same level as “I Love Lucy ... or Ethel.”
Imagine, if you will, a baseball game starting as the managers get ready to exchange lineups at home plate only to have neither willing to do it because the other team has not yet named a starting pitcher.
C’mon, children. Get your team together, prepare it, tell the people buying tickets and betting on it who’s playing and tell each other so preparations can be made for the best game possible.
You don’t sell tickets to a concert without telling ticket buyers if they are going to see Pavarotti or Little Richard.
WVU’s QB battle has been between the more experienced Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol. Greene has been better making decisions and a better runner than Marchiol, who is more mobile than Brown’s previous quarterbacks have been.
There’s not a soul outside Marchiol’s family who doubts that Greene is Brown’s choice, no matter how you color it, so to speak.
And Penn State, has a similar situation. His starter, Drew Allar is back and has competed well but there’s a four-star prospect in redshirt freshman Beau Pribula who has that same run option that Greene gives Brown.
“Not only has Beau done some nice things, Beau brings an element that maybe Drew doesn’t have,” Franklin said in his Tuesday press conference. “Maybe even factoring those things in I think sometimes as a running quarterback, those things are hard to evaluate in practice because you don’t see them.”
However, Franklin doesn’t hesitate to compare him to his first quarterback at Penn State, Trace McSorley.
It’s thought Allar will start but Pribula will have a set of plays to get his feet wet, not unlike Brown did with Greene in his first season and a half.
But both situations scream out in an opening game for coaches to be open and make a public choice.
The NCAA doesn’t demand it, though, making this just more of the group’s death wish.
They never were very good at running the sport and now, as it’s slipping from its grasp, taken over by media rights agreements, player agents and greed, the NCAA is in danger of slipping from the top provider of amateur spots into the XFL or the CFL or the G-League ... simply viewed not as something special on its own, but a sideshow.
And, in reaching for the stars, it is putting itself in danger of ruining the sports that are not football and basketball that is so much a part of the college experience for so many.
Now this isn’t going to be the result of them not having rules that demand depth charts and injury reports as Neal Brown has called for, but instead an example of the fact that they do not understand how to run the industry and have sold out the idea of what college athletics really is supposed to be.
It’s a game, a fun game, the ultimate reality show on television and if they can’t keep things so normal and petty as announcing lineups from becoming a distraction, how can they work out the really large problems they face.
