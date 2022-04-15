MORGANTOWN — Funny how the mind works.
We have entered a new era in college football, this NIL era where players are allowed to become the face of corporate advertising, but I was surprised to be thinking that it wouldn’t be long before J.T. Daniels, the new West Virginia quarterback, would be the best dressed dude in town.
Surely his first stop, after picking up his equipment, would be to head to the top end clothing store in Morgantown that does a whole lot of business with WVU anyway.
Like if Lily can sell smartphones for AT&T on television and some dude can constantly get himself into car wrecks pushing Allstate Insurance and some little reptilian character can push Geico Insurance, certainly J.T. Daniels would be a natural for an ad campaign from Daniels of Morgantown, which sells everything from Ralph Lauren suits to G. Gordon Gee style WVU bowties.
See, in football, if you have a special quarterback, you can have a special team.
If you don’t have that special quarterback? Well, good luck.
Think of it this way. The New England Patriots won with Tom Brady at quarterback. So did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LSU won with Joe Burrow. So did the Bengals, who never win.
What difference does a quarterback make? Let’s localize this tale and take it to the maximum.
It’s October 15, 2005. WVU is having a strong season, just one loss as it faced Louisville with its starting quarterback Adam Bednarik. But Louisville is good, ranked No. 19 in the country and is off to a 24-7 lead when Bednarik goes down with a knee injury.
WVU fans start thinking there goes the game, but Rich Rodriguez sends his backup quarterback in the game, a kid named Pat White, who had been showing flashes when on the field.
WVU winds up winning the game, White and Steve Slaton taking over things and unwilling to give it up for three more years. White wins four bowl games, he gets WVU to the brink of playing for the national championship before you know what happened in the Pitt game ...
But in one game, in one instant, fortunes changed and it changed with a quarterback.
That’s the kind of lightning Neal Brown is hoping to hit. This is, if you sit back and enjoy it, Will Grier coming to town all over again.
The expectations are through the roof now. While Daniels has had some limitations since he brought those five stars he earned in high school with him to USC, injuries setting him back, finding himself caught behind some really big time performers because of the injuries, he still went 7-0 as the USC starter and played on a national championship team at Georgia.
If he was good enough for Georgia, if he was good enough for USC, there’s no reason to believe he can’t become the centerpiece of a high-scoring West Virginia offense.
Will it be easy? Certainly not, but he is ahead in that he worked with Harrell previously, knows the terminology, knows much of the playbook and all of the philosophy under which Harrell operates.
True, he has to work double time to get the timing down with his receivers. True, his line has to step up and provide him with time to throw — he is a drop back passer who will remind you far more of Grier than Pat White — but that is a group on the upswing.
But it isn’t about all that for a quarterback.
The thing that makes quarterbacks winners is not really their performance on the field, but instead in practice, in meetings, when out for a beer.
There is an aura that radiates from the great quarterbacks that raises the level of performance of the team on both sides of the ball.
It may be the brashness of Bobby Layne from long ago, the flamboyance of a Joe Namath, the guts and determination of a Ben Roethlisberger, the confidence of Tom Brady, the creativeness of Pat Mahomes.
The package of skills is different, but there is that one quality that makes them winners and it can’t be taught, it can’t be faked.
You got it or you don’t.
Pat White had it. Major Harris had it. Believe it or not, Skyler Howard, in his own way had it.
It’s a quarterback thing. Wide receivers can be winners. Running backs can be winners. Middle linebackers can be winners.
But in the end, it’s the guy calling the signals who generates the energy, the heart, the brains, the guys of a football team.
WVU is counting on Daniels being that kind of kid, the kind who can weave gold from straw and turn seltzer into champagne. We won’t know, for sure, until he takes over the ball club on opening day in a game that will be unlike any other he plays in all year — a Backyard Brawl meeting with Pitt in Heinz Field.
If he gets through that, he’ll own the team, the town, the state.
Might even get himself a McDonald’s billboard.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.