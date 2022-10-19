MORGANTOWN — Normally it’s the offense that uses double teams to open holes, but West Virginia is using a double team on defense to close them.
You won’t find it on the lineup or on the stat sheet but it’s there in the person of the Stills brothers — All-American defensive tackle Dante playing his final season and former All-American defensive tackle Darius.
Darius is as much a part of Dante’s game as are the linebackers who play behind him, unofficial coach, unofficial fan, forever brother.
“During the game we communicate,” Dante said. “He’s in the stands and sometimes I might just look up at him and silently ask him ‘How was that?’ or ‘Did I do that right?’ I always want feedback. If it’s good or bad, I want the feedback. I want to learn from my mistake.
“We got our own language. We understand each other without saying anything. He might be saying ‘Stay low’ or ‘That was all right.’ As I come off the field, he might say something quick.”
It’s instant feedback, sort of like having a human iPad to learn from on the sidelines until you return to the field.
But it isn’t only in-game communication.
“I love it,” Dante said. “He’s definitely frustrated with what’s going on in his career right now.”
Darius surprisingly was overlooked in the draft when his career ended, signed as a free agent but was injured, got cut, resigned and was injured again.
The dream lives on in him and through his brother.
“He wishes he still was playing but he enjoys it, I enjoy it. When we go home, I ask him questions, to have someone there to chat with whether it was a good or bad game helps,” Dante said.
Darius helps Dante keep his head up and looking straight ahead, understanding how important it is to take nothing for granted.
“He keeps telling me it’s business, that’s how it is. He preachers it’s business, and if you’re injured, it can happen to anybody.”
So, Dante Stills leans on his brother and keeps grinding.
He’s been up against it a lot as teams are scheming specifically to keep him away from making big plays, but he got himself a couple of them last Thursday, breaking through to throw a ball carrier for a loss, tying the school record in that category at 47.5 for his career.
And then there was the extra point block that led to an 87-yard return by Jacolby Spills, giving WVU two much needed points.
“During the game, I do want to make game changing plays and I haven’t been doing that,” Stills said. “On the first PAT he held me. The second time he held a little lighter. I got mad and told myself I had to do something.”
What he did was change the entire momentum of the game.
He and WVU were aware teams would devise game plans that focused on him.
“It started with Kansas. They had a nice game plan. They checked some runs away from him. Then teams started sliding their protection toward him, where they are getting inside and outside help against his rush,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.
“We countered that by moving him around. He’s playing a lot more on the edge recently more than he had at any time during his career. Basically, he’s played all four positions up front.”
Still enjoys the versatility. And Brown sees the plan working.
“You’ve all heard me say this. There’s been a lot of growth in him.” Brown said.
With growth, he has accepted that he doesn’t have to make every play and that there are other ways he can help.
“I don’t know what his stats are,” Brown said. “Statistically, he’s still showing up but he’s making a lot more plays than he has in the past. Sometimes he’s getting doubled and other people then are getting singled and that’s where we have to see more production out of them.”
That is what happens when you are an impact player.
“Dante is a unique combination of size, speed and explosion,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.
