MORGANTOWN — It’s Senior Day2 for Dante Stills today and if anyone ever deserved to walk twice, it’s the super senior defensive tackle from Fairmont Senior High.
Stills has etched his name in the WVU record books as one of the most dynamic defensive linemen in the Mountaineers’ history and he has at least two, maybe three games, to build on those records and on the legacy of the Stills family.
The patriarch is Gary Stills, who played in the late 1990s before a decade long NFL career. He was followed by older brother Darius Stills, who played nose guard with Dante and earned All-American honors.
The three combined to play 126 games at WVU to date with 378 tackles, 241 of them solo while being credited for 61 sacks and 96 tackles for losses.
Dante walked on Senior Day last year but after the bowl game got an evaluation from the NFL and decided to use his COVID year to return to work on areas he felt would improve his draft position this year.
As the Kansas State game looms, the won-lost record of 4-6 is not what Stills was hoping to see in his final season, and his statistics were not as gaudy as he might have hoped, but Stills was not looking for statistics.
His stated goal all season to make plays not numbers and to become a better player, which he did. He attracted attention all season from opponents, but somehow not from officials, who seemed to almost never detect a hold on him despite photo and video evidence game after game.
Ten days ago his mother, Janeen Floyd, posted a photo on Facebook of an offensive lineman with a strangle hold on him with this message:
“EVERY SNAP of my sons life… and the Refs see it every time, everyone sees it… but they never call it… he keeps fighting tho & he won’t back down… use them hands & move them feet… beat them Dante…Beat them!! ���� This is a reason why I had to make a comment to someone when they said Dantes been here for 5 years to get his records… this should show that he has earned every award he has gotten… he’s had to work & fight for those TFL’s & Sacks no matter how long he’s been here… he’s fought for them!”
The truth is he never really complained about it, just did his job and put up the numbers.
WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley summed up his senior year this way:
“I think Dante wants to see more statistics, he thinks that helps. This year for him was the most complete season he’s played, just on routine plays,” Lesley said.
He noted a play last week against Oklahoma to show what he’s done, noting that on a first down play Oklahoma tried to go with tempo early in the game but Stills broke through and forced a fumble that the Sooners recovered.
“I told him that after that play that there’s not many plays where he doesn’t have the capability to do that,” Lesley said. “He gets off the ball so fast and creates havoc that gives you an opportunity to win that down. Then, in the later downs, you have an opportunity to rush the passer.”
The result was that Oklahoma was able to make only one of 17 third and fourth down plays, the major reason WVU won the game.
Senior Day, like so much of life today, is not the same as it was before COVID. It probably never will go back.
“It’s such a weird time for seniors,” Brown said. “I’ll tell you what I tell them, just walk. Dante’s going to walk twice. I don’t know if anyone has done that. He’s going to get as big applause as he got last year. His mother is going to get as emotional as she did last year.
“Just walk.”
“One of these things after COVID that’s hard. I’ve noticed that some of the high schools are holding Senior Night on the first game and there might be something to that,” Brown said. “Senior days are some of the most difficult times for coaches. It’s tough because by nature you’re reflective.
“It’s supposed to be a climax. You want to look back but there’s a game to play. That’s hard. So, I told these guys, nobody has to make decisions until after the game. It would be hypocritical of me to ask them to make decisions when I’m telling them ‘Let’s just get better today.’ If they don’t know (if they are going to come back), just walk and make a decision later.”
