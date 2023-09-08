MORGANTOWN — Let me tell you a story — really a couple of stories — about Nick Saban, a football coach who likes nothing more than winning, except maybe a good round of golf.
While based in his golfing hobby, it has meaning today in his home state at a time when West Virginia University coach Neal Brown is under pressure to win with one of the major criticisms being leveled at him being his decision to call plays for the offense, something we will get to in due time.
Now Saban, whose roots are deep right here in the West Virginia “Cradle of Coaches” that have produced the likes of the immortal Fielding Yost, John McKay, Lou Holtz, Rich Rodriguez, Jimbo Fisher, Ben Schwartzwalder, Greasy Neale and Bill Stewart with honorary membership to the Bowden family and Don Nehlen, has long been hooked on the sport of golf.
Let’s begin by going back to a 2016 story on Saban from Golf Digest that picked up on an interview that year with FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. They were talking about how something in the game of golf that tapped into play calling during a football game.
“Golf,” Saban said, “is a metaphor of life. I mean, every shot. You have a beautiful hole, this beautiful opportunity to get a good score.”
This is where the mandatory but comes in.
“Well, I hit a great drive, but it doesn’t matter,” Saban said. “It’s only the next shot that matters. You could hit it in the water, which means now you have to overcome adversity. You put yourself in a hole and it’s ‘Can I get up and down and still make a bogey?’ But that’s how life is.”
In many ways, play calling is no different. You face options on each play, just as a golfer does on each shot. Driver? 3-wood? Long iron? Hook or fade? Lay up or go for it?
As Saban notes, the good shot no longer matters. A 9-yard gain on first down only opens a can of worms that includes quarterback sneak, power right, power left, play-action, read option ... it’s not easy and so much goes into it.
You might even want a trick play.
We leave that 2016 story now to update to the current Golf Digest, which recalls a tale that Action Network football writer Brett McMurphy pulled out of Saban at the SEC spring meetings. It is again a golf tale and, it has a twist of an ending that relates back to our subject of play calling today.
As Saban sat with McMurphy and looked over the revamped SEC crowd, noticing he didn’t know a whole lot of them anymore, Saban began talking about his mother, Mary, who is now 92.
This went back even further, a whole decade to a 2013 spring practice he was holding with his team.
An aide received a phone call from Saban’s mother and asked to speak to him.
Now there are more pleasant things to do than interrupting Nick Saban during practice to tell him his mother is on the phone and wants to talk to him, things like having teeth pulled without Novocain.
“Can I have him call you back?” the aide asked.
The reply, according to McMurphy, was “Absolutely not. Put my son on the phone — now!”
And so he hesitatingly approached Saban with the phone. Saban, his mother being 81 at the time, was concerned, so he took the call right there on the practice field.
Saban said it was a first, which made it memorable enough, but what she said has stuck with Saban for the past decade.
“She says ‘Brother,’ I just wanted to let you know I just made a hole-in-one ...” she said.
If she had stopped there, this wouldn’t really be much of a story, but she added one other fact.
“... and you’ve never made one.”
One can only imagine the look on Saban’s face as she laid that fine bit of trash talking upon her great moment.
Saban laughed at the memory.
“Yes, she really called me during practice to tell me she made a hole-in-one,” Saban said to McMurphy.
Perhaps driven by the memory of this, Saban has since gone on to get two holes-in-one.
But he doesn’t do any bragging about it, because he knows that she has her own way of bringing him right back down to earth ... and this brings us back to where we were going all this time.
“She’ll say, ‘I’ve been watching you since you were 9,’ Saban said to McMurphy. “I can call plays better than you.”
Honest, Neal Brown, there’s second guessers everywhere.
