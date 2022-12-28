MORGANTOWN — It’s been quite a week.
Christmas has come and gone, a New Year is about to dawn upon us and with it the Big 12 basketball season arrives.
West Virginia goes in as a Top 25 team, No. 24, to be exact, and who would have imagined that back when last season ended with a 16-17 season. Gone was Gabe Osabuohien. Gone was Taz Sherman. Gone was Sean McNeil. Gone was Jalen Bridges. Gone was Isaiah Cottrell.
Gone with the wins, so to speak.
But this is the new age of college sports, an era when you can lose a team in a year and rebuild it just as quickly.
It isn’t easy, but if you can figure out who fits where, who will get along with whom, who fits with this coach and this system ... in other words, if you can gaze into the future you can do it.
And that’s what Bob Huggins did.
He plucked Erik Stevenson from South Carolina by way of Washington and Wichita State. He plucked Joe Toussaint from Iowa. He welcomed Emmitt Matthews Jr. back home where he belonged from Washington. He landed Tre Mitchell from Texas.
Think of the geography involved there — South Carolina, Iowa, Washington and Texas, all converging on Morgantown, West Virginia.
He reached into the junior college ranks for an inside game from Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague.
No one really was impressed. They were voted to finish 8th in the 10-team Big 12 poll.
But what do polls really mean?
For fun, I ran one of our own on social media as the New Year’s Eve opener at Kansas State rushes toward us.
How many games would this 10-2 team win in the Big 12’s 18 game season? They won 4 last year.
A full 85% of those who took part in the poll felt WVU would finish at .500 or better, 34% thinking they would go at least 11-7.
Can you take it seriously? It’s a poll, mostly of WVU fans, many or most of them unable to name the other nine coaches in the league or who was the preseason player of the year in the league poll.
Take the poll in Kansas and it would be different. Take it in Lubbock and it would be different. Take it in Texas and it would be different.
But it was taken in Morgantown and they believe in this team. It’s been fun to watch, a team learning each other, appreciating the fans as much as they appreciate them, enjoying singing “Country Roads” with the fans after victories.
They all came in and learned a new system, learned new teammates, learned a new coach with a different coaching style than they’d ever really played for.
He impressed them, not so much with the fact that he just was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame but because he’s been honest with them and fair with them, because he’s pushed them and loved them at the same time.
“These guys genuinely like each other,” Huggins has set.
He looks to the vocal leader, Erik Stevenson, and how he is so involved when he’s on the floor and off. It isn’t the kind of thing you see from someone new to the program so quickly.
And he looks to Matthews, who came back with a new and improved shot and the same ability to do a little bit of everything.
“He obviously wants to be here,” Huggins said. “He certainly wants to be a part of what we get done here.”
Asked earlier this year to explain his team in a word, Huggins did it this way:
“Courageous. I think we got a lot of guys that made tough choices. We have guys who came from the state of Washington. They had to go get a plane ticket and fly across the country and come here with a great attitude, which is important and they did. They came here with a fantastic attitude.”
And now Big 12 play awaits. It’s a totally different level of basketball. It’s time to test themselves.
“I’ve wanted to start Big 12 plays since I got here,” Stevenson, the team’s high scorer, said a week ago. “As a team, I feel we’re the same way.
“The Big 12 is a new season, technically. If we practice the way we did yesterday, we could win the Big 12 for sure. We’re talented enough. We’re well coached enough. We got a helluva fan base that’ll help us win our home games and steal some on the road, then go to Missouri (actually Kansas City) and win three games in three days and be a No. 1 seed.”
