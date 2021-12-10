MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins revisited an old friend this week as he was readying his team to play No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday night in the Big 12-Big East Challenge, a game that could make or break his team’s national aspirations.
So, he didn’t have a lot of time for this old friend, but he made the most of the time he had.
The friend was neither a former coach nor player. He was not a high school buddy or a teammate as he played at either Ohio U., where his college playing career began, or at WVU, where he made the most of it.
Instead, it was a defense, the 1-3-1 defense that had come to his aid often in the past and that now would help him in the late stages get by UConn, 56-53, a victory that jumped his WVU Mountaineers 20 places in the NCAA’s NET rankings to No. 53.
“We spent two days, just the small part of two days on it,” Huggins said after he ambushed the Huskies.
“Ambushed”?
Indeed he had.
“That’s a tough thing to deal with,” Connecticut coach Danny Hurley said. “I’ve probably watched five games and haven’t seen them play 1-3-1. They haven’t shown that, but I thought our first possession against it was a mess. I actually thought we got a decent look in multiple opportunities because they didn’t offensive rebound out of it. It gave us more chances, but we missed a ton of shots.”
Why did he dust off the defense at this point in time.
“Larry said last week that maybe we should bring the 1-3-1 out. We were playing point drive, but that wasn’t helping us any,” he said.
Larry is Larry Harrison, his long-time assistant, and that alone says so much about Huggins as a coach.
To begin with, Huggins has incredible stability on his staff with Harrison, Erik Martin and Ron Everhart. It is a major reason behind his success; success now standing at 907 career wins.
They stay because they have a say, a say in the coaching of the team.
Listening to suggestions from your assistants is a building block in the foundation of any coaching career and Huggins has done that well.
“I figured no one had seen it for two or three years, so give it a shot. I think we have the personnel to do it,” Huggins said.
In some ways, it has been a big part of his WVU success, especially when you consider he is a man-to-man coach by philosophy.
When he was hired to replace John Beilein, Huggins took over a team that was built defensively on the 1-3-1. Its personnel didn’t lend itself to what Huggins really wanted to do defensively, so rather than making the team’s personnel adjust, Huggins adjusted and put in the 1-3-1 and wound up with a team that went to the Final Four with that defense a big part of the reason why.
Again, when he went to “Press Virginia,” he did much of it out of a 1-3-1 pressing defense, his personnel dictating what he could do. He had in Jonathan Holton, John Flowers and Nathan Adrian guys who could be at the head of the 1-3-1.
This year he has someone else who can play that role.
“Dimon Carrigan, on top of it, is really good because he’s really long. It’s hard to pass around or see over him,” Huggins said.
And then he has a special kind of player in Gabe Osabuohien.
“Gabe just eats everything up in the middle. If you drive up the middle, he’s going to stop it,” he said.
And his guards, while not yet Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles, are hard-working and can put pressure on anyone in their area.
So, he tried the 1-3-1.
“It seemed like the right thing to do,” he said.
“We have been holding the 1-3-1 for a while,” guard Sean McNeil said. “If you listen to Coach Huggins, he’ll tell you none of our defenses look very good, but I think the 1-3-1 looked pretty good.
“It created a couple of turnovers, a couple of kicked balls. It looked like they didn’t really know what to do.”
“UConn scored just six points over the final five minutes of the game and had throughout the game numerous shot-clock violations, none more important than one against the 1-3-1 with 2:35 left to play.
All you really need to know is that the Huskies, averaging 85 points a game coming in, scored 53 and made only 3 of 21 3-point shots.
The Mountaineers, now 8-1, return to the Coliseum on Sunday to face Kent State.
