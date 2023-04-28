MORGANTOWN — This was supposed to be one of those columns that you’ve probably read a thousand times before over the past couple of years, a commentary on the horrors of the NCAA’s transfer portal and how it threatens to ruin collegiate sports.
“Supposed to be” are the keywords here because by the time we began pecking away at the computer keys we had been hit with a flash of realization that the transfer portal isn’t about college athletics at all, but is, instead, about college athletes.
And, believe it or not, it is a good thing, not a bad thing.
We don’t say this because for the second consecutive year Bob Huggins here in West Virginia has remade his team through the portal, which certainly has changed a lot of minds in these parts as to whether the portal is good.
See public opinion is fickle, it’s more what have you done for ME lately, rather than what the hell is really going on.
Look at it this way. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a deserter, often villainized because he used the portal to transport him back home to Washington, yet he was greeted as a returning hero when he came back the next year via the very same portal.
Oddly, what hit home hard enough to change a mind that had long been hard set against the portal wasn’t even anything that involved college athletics. Instead, it was a story out of Pittsburgh, a baseball story involving the Pirates.
Drew Maggi is 33 years old and until three days ago he was laboring at Class Double-A Altoona. Fourteen years he’d plied his trade in the minor leagues without appearing in a major league game when, suddenly this week, he got an emergency promotion to the Pirates.
On Wednesday night a warm, emotional drama played out as Maggi finally got a chance at his first major league at bat.
His mother and father were there to see him bat in the show after 1,154 games in the minor leagues, to see him become the ninth-oldest player to make his AL/NL debut in the Expansion Era (since 1961), excluding players who began their careers in a foreign league.
After the game, as he met with his mother and his father, the emotion of the moment was driven home to all.
“My mom was crying,” Maggi said. “My dad was ... I haven’t seen my dad cry ever. It was so emotional.”
He struck out and it didn’t matter. Not after all he’d been through to get there. Not after he was sent up to pinch hit for, no less than, Andrew McCutchen, with the Pirates firmly in charge of the game.
Not after he heard the fans, only 12,000 of them — although he would say “It felt like a packed house” — chanting “Maggi! Maggi! Maggi!”
For a moment it could have Dimaggio they were chanting.
“It was crazy. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to take off my helmet or what. It was the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me.”
And right there, really, was when everything began to come together within his idle mind, the journey to the big leagues for a journeyman player and what it meant to him that same journey being made by so many more college kids, looking for a place to play.
We have all looked at the portal as something that tore away at the loyalty that we mistakenly thought was the fabric of the college game.
But seeing this play out, we knew it wasn’t about loyalty to school, to the coach, even to your teammates.
It was loyalty to yourself, to your dream that mattered.
“I love baseball,” Maggi said. “I was grinding for 13 years but I was doing what I loved. The ultimate goal is the big leagues. Just kind of getting here, my name is in history. I put on a big league uniform, and I shared the field with the game’s great players.”
Yeah, I know the portal’s been poisoned by NIL, making players who were playing, star players like Oscar Tshiebwe, jump from one school to another, not for the dream but for the riches.
But, in its purest form, the portal is for those who are reaching not for the stars or stardom, but to live out the dream they had when they were carrying a football when they 6 years old on a rock and glass covered field or when they were on the streets of Harlem shooting hoops or in an Iowa cornfield playing baseball.
It was about finding that place where they fit, where they could metaphorically play catch with their dad again, not to be on ESPN or even ESPN+, but to just enjoy what they were doing and to feel like they were making those carefree days of youth have meaning.
It all came together in a post-game television interview for Maggi, as he stood in front of the Pirates’ dugout, staring at a group of fans who gathered in the stands behind the dugout to hear what he had to say.
And this was what he said:
“Never give up no matter what you’re doing. If you love something, go for it.”
And that, really, is what these transfers for the most part are doing. They are reaching out to fill a void in their life, to relive the feeling they had when they were younger, to have a chance to play and be happy doing it.
