MORGANTOWN — As quickly as one dream dies, another is born.
This is the existence of an athlete. It is the existence of his coach as well. No matter where they are in this journey they call life, there is always one more challenge lying ahead.
Win one game, lose it. Another awaits.
So it with West Virginia’s basketball team. It has been a soap opera of a season with a cast of characters that you would need the best script writer in the land to create. It starts with a bigger-than-life coach who would be honored with admittance into the Hall of Fame in a year that may have been the most challenging of his career.
There would be a center who lost nearly 100 pounds, a forward who left when he never should have, yet returned, a shooter who was unpredictable from shot to shot, let alone day to day or game to game.
There was a tennis player and a soccer player and an overlooked kid out of Texas, all thrown into the same pot, brought to a boil and asked to become one. There brought in a midyear transfer who deserved to play but couldn’t get the necessary waiver.
There were big wins and inexplicable losses, moments when they couldn’t miss a free throw and times when they couldn’t make one. Layups often were adventures and the simplest pass could end up flying into the seats as the intended receiver zigged when the passer thought he would zag.
This was West Virginia basketball through the regular season and into the Big 12 Championship.
Now that Kansas has eliminated WVU in a rather decisive manner, there is only the ultimate goal ahead — the NCAA Tournament.
Everything points to their being included in the field, but there is a scintilla of doubt for they could see them to be too crazy a group for even March Madness.
That now is the dream, to get into the tournament and make a run.
Someone has to win it.
As incredible as it may seem, they wonder why it couldn’t be them.
Erik Stevenson said early on that they were capable of winning the NCAAs. He hasn’t yet given up on that, even with 14 losses to go with 19 wins on the resume.
He’s seen them play at their best, been a big part of that, and holds onto the dream.
See, if they lose, his college career is over.
So is Emmitt Matthews Jr.’s career, and it is something he never wants to end, in part, because he doesn’t want to leave Morgantown or West Virginia, looking into his future recently and admitting whatever path it takes from here, he’d like to wind up back with a house on Cheat Lake watching young Mountaineers riding by in a boat, just as he has done.
The truth is, on their best day, this team can beat anyone in the country. They played Kansas to within two points in Lawrence and that lifted the curtain just high enough to let them believe in miracles.
Stevenson can go off at any time. Matthews has learned as the end of his college career approached how to play all out, all the time, to be all he can be for those 40 minutes of game time, not just 10 or 15 of those minutes.
Bob Huggins, that Hall of Fame coach, honestly believes that Kedrian Johnson is an elite point guard, although his meetings with Kansas’ DaJuan Harris have tilted heavily toward Harris’ direction.
But given the right circumstance, he is a disruptive force on the opponents’ best player defensively and his ability to drive to the basket is a dimension this team needed without a big man who can score.
Where it goes from here for West Virginia — for Matthews and Stevenson and Bell and Johnson along with Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint — is riding on their backs.
WVU under Huggins has gone to the Final Four, just as it has lost badly to Stephen A. Austin in the first round of the NCAAs.
If only they had had two years instead of one they would have been marked a team of the future.
But that future will spread across the world while a new group will be here next year, possessing the same dreams, and pushed as hard to work to attain them.
It’s been an interesting, enjoyable, fun ride to this point and from here on, in it is a one-game season. Win and you can turn the page, lose and ... well, their chances to go deep into the tournament rides on a draw where they won’t meet Kansas in an early game.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.