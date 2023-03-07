MORGANTOWN — Basketball, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins maintains, is a contact sport.
Especially in the Big 12.
Especially in games in which West Virginia is involved.
The Mountaineers don't try to hide it and, when they open play at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City as the No. 7 seed against 8th-seeded Texas Tech, they expect to use the style they evolved into playing to their advantage.
"Anybody who doesn't think this is a contact sport hasn't watched it very close," Huggins said this week.
While Huggins has stressed that throughout his whole career, the team he brought into this season, while experienced players, were not experienced playing his style of basketball and it took them a while to catch on because they were coming from all over.
"It's a contact sport and coming out of junior college, coming out of high school, coming out of a lesser league, you don't get that. You look at the contact Keddy (point guard Kedrian Johnson) takes every time he takes it to the rim; you look a the contact our bigs take every time they try to score inside," he said.
They thought they understood early. Erik Stevenson was quoted heading into the Buffalo game that "we want to bully people," but they had no idea how hard that would be in Big 12 play and because of that they darn near lost the whole season to a five-game losing to begin Big 12 play.
They weren't tough enough and, more important, they weren't taking advantage of what was their greatest asset.
That, it would play out, was their ability to draw fouls.
People were giving them free throws which is supposed to morph into free points, but they went into a free-throw shooting funk that cost them day in and day out.
How important was this. They led the Big 12 in taking 667 free throws this season.
Making free throws proved to be the difference between winning and losing in conference play.
In the 7 games they won in conference during the regular season, they made 80.1% of their free throws.
In the 11 games they lost that percentage dropped to 67.8%, a dramatic and telling drop-off.
All season long Huggins noted that they had killed themselves with their early-season free throw shooting.
During the five-game Big 12 losing streak they missed 56 free throws, most in the country over that five-game span.
After the overtime loss to Kansas State to open the Big 12 season in which they made 20 of 38, Huggins said:
"I don't know how you can consistently miss free throws when they're asked to make 100 before they leave practice. Make 100, not shoot 100. Make. Which, obviously, they've cheated on. It catches up with you, man. I think in any walk of life, the more you try to cheat it, the more it comes back to bite you in the ass."
He obviously got through to them, especially after they missed three straight to lose the Baylor game and two in a row with no time left on the clock against Oklahoma to force overtime.
After the five-game losing streak, they were shooting 69% from the free throw line, 243rd in the country.
Today they go into the Big 12 Tournament having shot 73.93% for the year, 85th in the country, a stunning turnaround.
"When you stop and think about it, we had three free throws to beat Baylor in our first game against them, but we missed them," Huggins said. "We had two to tie the score at the end of the Oklahoma game and missed them. I don't think we'd miss those now."
Kedrian Johnson leads WVU with 153 free throws taken, which ranks third in the Big 12, and is the top free-throw shooter on the team at 83% and Huggins believes he hasn't nearly gotten the calls he should have gotten as he seems to draw contact and hit the floor every time he drives to the basket.
"During crucial points in the game it normally comes down to free throws and turnovers, so we made that a mission to start to make free throws," Johnson said.
And so it is that much of WVU's success in the postseason figures to be predicated upon how the officials call the game and whether the Mountaineers take advantage of their improved free throw shooting.
