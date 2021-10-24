MORGANTOWN — Take a look around the NFL these days and what do you see happening at the quarterback position, which really is the on-field commissioner of the league each and every Sunday.
It is the quarterback who sets the tone for his team and with it his style sets the tone for the offense throughout the league, which in the end, is what sells the tickets and directs the TV remotes to the game they wish to watch.
Speak the names ... Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert among the newer additions impacting the game that still gets special deliveries from veterans like Aaron Rogers and Russell Wilson.
The common thread is their mobility.
This brings us to a most interesting Tweet that showed up in Twitterland the other day:
Went into the 2009 @NFL Draft with the mindset that I needed to change in order to fit in the box. WRONG! Moral of the story: Be yourself, one day they will catch up.
You might recognize the Tweetee who posted that.
Pat White
He, of course, almost single-handedly changed the fortunes of West Virginia football on the day he came off the bench to replace an injured Adam Bednarik, a more traditional quarterback, who teamed up with running back Steve Slaton to create a stunning comeback in one of the most exciting victories ever over Louisville.
He not only changed the fortunes of Mountaineer football as he took Rich Rodriguez’s offense to its highest level, leading it to the doorstep of a national championship that slipped away when Pitt stunned the Mountaineers as 28.5-point underdogs to keep them from facing Ohio State for a title that no one connected with WVU football believes they would not have won.
He changed the concept of quarterback play throughout the game.
It’s not that there weren’t mobile quarterbacks before Pat White. West Virginia itself had its greatest team and season in 1988 under the elusiveness of Major Harris and under Rodriguez. Rasheed Marshall and Jarrett Brown had re-introduced the concept to Mountaineers’ fans under Rich Rod.
And not long before that Michael Vick had emerged as college football’s most dangerous quarterback at long-time rival Virginia Tech, going so far as to snatch a victory away from the Mountaineers with one of the game’s greatest scrambles to set up a winning field goal as the clock expired for the Hokies.
You go back to the Heisman Trophy Roger Staubach presented to the United States Naval Academy as his mobility earned him the nickname of “Roger the Dodger” and to the likes of Georgia’s Fran Tarkenton and take it up through Vince Young of Texas, Tommie Frazier of Nebraska and Notre Dame’s Tony Rice.
Pat White was unique in many ways. He was the total athlete, a high baseball draft choice who would go on to play minor league baseball; an elusive runner with top-line speed who would have been a great running back but who had passing skills that gave him the dual threat that proved to be defense proof.
The NFL looked at his throwing ability, though, and saw it a notch below the level required to make it as a starting quarterback, drafting him as a specialty player. Bill Parcells envisioned him as a perfect wildcat prospect who could come into a game on a situational basis and do more with his legs than his arm.
And he accepted the role, as if he had a choice, wound up taking an awful hit to the head that led to a concussion and his NFL career reached a premature end.
He, obviously, regrets that now and finds not only a football lesson in it but a life lesson.
He understands that he didn’t have to change at the time, that football had to change.
He may not have been the quarterback of the moment, but he was the quarterback of the future and had he been given that chance he might have worked the same magic in the NFL that he worked for WVU in college football.
He notes the moral of his story being “Be yourself. One day they will catch up.”
And now he watches Mahomes and Jackson and Murray and understands that it was he who was right and the league was wrong. He was not only gaining ground when he ran, he was breaking ground.
Not the first, maybe not even the best, but the player he was — the person he was — was good enough to succeed.
It’s certainly something to think of, for you, yes, but also for West Virginia’s Garrett Greene and Neal Brown, each of whom has decisions to make about their futures.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.