MORGANTOWN — Don’t say I didn’t tell you yesterday.
Don’t say I didn’t say they weren’t doing this West Virginia vs. Iowa State justice by putting into that vast wasteland that is ESPN+.
This one would have won an Emmy if they’d put it on a real network. Viewers would have been switching over from other games to see the Mountaineers and Cyclones laying their guys all over Mountaineer Field for 60 minutes.
It went to a final play before West Virginia’s defense knocked away a last second Hail Mary attempt from ISU quarterback Brock Purdy into the back of the end zone, where he had a group of 6-6 or so receivers who towered over the smaller WVU defenders.
But this was a day the defense stood taller than anyone in the stadium.
Yes, it gave up big plays. Yes, it gave up 24 of the 31 points Iowa State scored, but when it was over it was WVU clinging to 38 points.
It was a signature win for Neal Brown, and should quiet his critics at least until next week. Yeah, there were disagreements with some of the things he did, but in the final analysis his game plan was perfect for the moment and his faith in quarterback Jarret Doege was rewarded.
Doege outplayed the Brock Purdy. You know him. He beat WVU three straight years and in October, which comes to an end today, he was 16-2 going into the game. In Ames they call it “Brocktober.”
In Morgantown it just was a scary Halloween for Purdy.
Look at the numbers: Purdy completed 16 of 27 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, but Doege completed 30 of 46 for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Purdy did throw two interceptions but one of them went into and out of the hands of Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
“That’s never really something you want to happen. But coach wants us to realize you have to bounce back,” Ford-Wheaton said.
Doege wouldn’t let Ford-Wheaton let that get him down.
“I told him when he dropped it he was going to come back and make a huge play to win the game,” Doege said.
And he did. In fact, he made two of them, one of them among the most spectacular catches the 41-year-old stadium has ever had the pleasure to present to the fans. Ford-Wheaton went high at the back of the end with a defender on hm, fell backwards, made the catch and managed somehow to get a foot down as he fell.
“I saw single coverage. It’s like Coach Brown says, you got to make them pay when they man up. It was a foot race and he undercut me,” Ford-Wheaton said. “I saw the ball in the air and said, ‘Oh, my God. I got to do something.’ I knew I could make the catch but was worried about getting my foot down. I mushed it into the ground, then looked at the ref and he puts his hands up.”
This was a game against a team known for its physicalness and they knocked around at times like rag dolls.
It was a team known for working hard but WVU not only had the blue jerseys on for the game, those jerseys had blue collars.
WVU was without two starters but that didn’t matter. They were angry, angry at 42-6 last year, angry at losing close games, angry at the attitude that has loomed over Morgantown.
And they set out to change it — and did.
They were Rocky to Iowa State’s Apollo Creed. ISU scored easily, Breece Hall going 60 yards on his team’s second play for a touchdown. Tarique Milton went 68 yards with a pass from Purdy. Jake Hummel ran an interception in for 24 yards while WVU patiently but ferociously went up and down the field, making third downs, fourth downs, key play after key play.
Who made big plays? Everyone.
“It comes down to guys making plays and we made plays,” Neal Brown said. “We made throws, Leddie broke tackles, Wheaton went up and made plays. This was one we circled and have really been preparing for.”
And they did it all while overcoming one of the worst calls in the stadium’s history, an offensive pass interference penalty that wiped out a 46-yard gain by Ford-Wheaton and led to the interception TD.
