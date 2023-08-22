MORGANTOWN — While head coach Neal Brown has decided his team is best served by him calling plays this year, make no doubt that he will be reaching into a different bag of tricks than they worked with in prior years as offensive coordinator/backfield coach Chad Scott has added a new flair to the offense.
Previously strapped down by not having a mobile quarterback and with an offensive line that was “under construction,” Scott has put in a new look into an offense that is more versatile due to the mobility of both Garrett Greene, expected to become the No. 1 quarterback, or Nicco Marchiol, who has battled him for the job since last year.
But together with a running back room that has four distinctly different style of backs in CJ Donaldson, a power back; Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Jackson and exciting newcomer Jaheim White, Scott’s playbook has become an abridged version of anything WVU had in the past under Brown.
“Coach Scott has been an amazing offensive coordinator,” Johnson said last week. “He’s been creative, has a big imagination. So, he has come up with stuff, man. We have a lot of good plays, a lot of trick plays. He’s put in a lot of 21 personnel in the game at the same time and who are interchangeable.”
And just what is “21 personnel”?
It is a two-back, one-tight end and two-wide receiver pro style look that allows the second running back to block in the running game, release as a receiver or serve as another pass protector while being able to take advantage of the skills of a mobile quarterback who can both throw and run.
Think the Kansas City Chiefs offense with Patrick Mahomes and you have an idea of what WVU is looking for from its offense this season.
So, will the differences in the offense be readily visible when they take the field at Penn State?
The answer to that is probably so, but Neal Brown wasn’t biting on that.
“I’d be helping Penn State if I told you that,” Brown said, then planting his tongue firmly in his cheek, went on to say as he laughed, “We’re going to look exactly the same. Same plays we ran. Tell James (Coach Franklin) we’re going to run the same plays.”
---
First, West Virginia had “The Runaway Beer Truck,” carrying the football in Owen Schmitt.
Now the Mountaineers have “The Honda Accord” catching it in former Morgantown High star and one-time walk-on who earned a scholarship and playing time Preston Fox.
Now, the gold standard always has been to be the Cadillac or Rolls Royce of receivers, Fox earned this as a nickname not for the luxury of having him but instead for the dependability he brings to the team.
It was wide receiver coach Bilal Marshall who offered up the comparison when talking about the backup receiver and punt returner of the Mountaineers.
“He’s like a Honda Accord,” Marshall said of the redshirt sophomore. “He’s consistent. He’s reliable. Won’t break down on you. He’ll be there when you need him the most. I’m excited about where he’s going.”
Fox last season caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown and also returned six punts for 51 yards.
---
Former WVU basketball forward Gabe Osabuohien became a fan favorite from the moment he stepped on the Morgantown campus as a transfer from Arkansas for his in-your-face style of defense, hustle and the way he worked to improve his offense which gave him a shot at the NBA.
He was the kind of player the blue-collar Mountaineer fans learn to love, one who gives back to them something more than just showing up. He cared for them as he played, especially the young fans, and has been continuing to do so with back-to-school supplies for kids in need as they flock back to classes.
Osabuohien has held school supplies giveaway events in Morgantown, Clarksburg and Saint Albans and on Tuesday will have a giveaway in Grafton.
“I recall moments I lacked essential school supplies,” he wrote last week on his social media sites. “I’m driven to assist both my fellow Mountaineer families and those who are less fortunate!! Happy to announce my first annual Gabe’s Back to School giveaway! Will be giving away backpacks and bags with school supplies.”
Now, if he can just find a way to replace dropped fields of study at WVU for the college community, he’ll have all of his bases covered.
---
If any back in WVU’s crowded running back room has made strides this year from last its Justin Johnson Jr., according to Brown, due to his consistency.
His progression, along with the return from injury of CJ Donaldson, and the addition of a shifty, fleet freshman in Jaheim White opens up a lot of possibilities in both the run and the pass game for WVU.
