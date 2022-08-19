MORGANTOWN — The journey from the soccer fields at Cross Lanes Christian School in Charleston to being the placekicker for West Virginia University in the Backyard Brawl has been an improbable one for the aptly named Casey Legg of the Mountaineers.
He never played football in high school. Never tried a field goal, an extra point, a kickoff. Never even gave it a thought, then ...
“I loved soccer; played soccer in high school,” the WVU graduate senior said during interviews on Thursday, two weeks before the 105th renewal of the Brawl. “One day it was an opposing team’s parent or grandparent asked my mom if I’d ever kicked football. She said, ‘Nah, he’s never kicked footballs.’”
A few days went by after that, his mom told him about the brief conversation.
Legg says he had a couple of days off from school and got to thinking “I might as well try it.”
And so it began. He headed for Laidley Field to give it a try and admits, “I don’t think I ever would have tried it if that parent hadn’t said something.”
“I remember it clearly. I think it was a Wednesday in October of 2017. Before we went out there, I had to go to Dick’s and buy a football. I had one of those old orange tees — not the kickoff tee but the orange, almost metal, field goal tee.
“I brought it out to Laidley Field. I remember kicking and I loved it. I kicked well ... and that was probably complete beginner’s luck, because I had no idea what I was doing. I just looked at the ball and kicked it.”
But kicking with a buddy alone out on at an empty Laidley Field in Charleston is a lot different than kicking in the Backyard Brawl as the kicker on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team..
He came to West Virginia in 2018 and went out for the team and showed some promise. They let him kick off once his freshman year.
“My only career tackle came on that first kickoff, and I’d like to keep it that way,” he said.
Why keep it that way? It was returned 53 yards before he brought the returner down.
Then, in 2019 against Texas Tech, he got a chance to do some place kicking.
“I almost blacked out,” he said, speaking of his first field goal attempt, which by the way, was good from 30 yards.
He had a couple of extra points before trying a field goal and said, “I babied them through.”
But now he was out there having to kick a field goal.
“I remember it ... roughly,” he said. “It was almost a blackout moment where you don’t remember much. I remember talking out on the field and then just kicking it.”
He knows he was pretty raw as he went through the motions, never having played football in high school and literally just going to place kick on a lark.
“If I could go back, I would,” he said. “I think that would relieve some of the form issues I’ve had and some of the transition issues. It would have been easier if I started even in the 9th grade, but I guess there’s a reason I didn’t. I’m thankful how it worked out but looking back even in the 9th grade I wish I had said, ‘I’m going to kick some footballs and see where this could go.’”
And really, he hasn’t worried too much about form. Just clear the head and it kick through the uprights, last season making 19 of 23 field goal tries for an .826 percentage with a long of 49 yards. He also made all 35 of his extra points.
“I see the simple side of it. You just kick it through the posts, and I like that,” Legg said. “I think the simplicity of it is really cool.”
The mechanics are important, but the mental side of kicking and handling the pressure of the moment and the long time waiting on the sidelines to get into the game to kick is quite another thing.
“The mental side is something that I’ve grown in a lot,” Legg said. “Form-wise or what you do with your body, there are limitations to that.”
What there isn’t limitations on is the psychology of kicking.
He has worked with the team’s sports psychologist (Adrian Ferrera) and understands “that’s probably most important side of making field goals.”
“There’s real pressure,” Legg said. “Games are won and lost by kicking and that’s pressure. I deal with it through my faith and prayer.”
He says it is all in your preparation.
“That’s the hardest part, making sure you are ready to deal with the pressure of kicking. To deal with the pressure and trust whatever your process is is all mental preparation,” he said. “I try to ignore the outcome of the kick, but I really struggle with that and have since I started kicking.”
What he does is remind himself of the three main musts of him kicking good:
“Stand tall, stay smooth and swing to the target.”
He understands there is nothing that can be done once the ball hits his foot.
“If it goes in, great. But that’s what I do every kick,” he said.
He also reads books on the subject, right now he’s into a book called “Mind Gym.”
“I’ve read it since middle school and it’s one of my favorite books of all-time,” he said.
No, it’s not that he’s a slow reader. He just reads it every year before the season to refresh his memory.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.