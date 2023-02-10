MORGANTOWN — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world.
Or, put another way — his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11/13 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on on 7 of 10 shooting — was “We won.”
That really was all he cared about.
Of all the team games, basketball is most conducive to a player showing off his individual skills and that usually is reflected in the column designated TP — total points. If the person happens to be a point guard it may show up in assists or if he’s a big man it may show up in rebounds or blocked shots, but those are all “me-first” stats.
Matthews, however, isn’t here to pad any of those individual statistics, even if he now possesses 1,167 points in a five-year collegiate career spread between WVU and a year at Washington.
Perhaps the fact that Wednesday night’s 20-point outburst was just the second 20-point performance he’s had as a Mountaineer (he did have a couple at Washington) speaks louder than he can about his purpose as a player on the floor.
“I came back here to win games. I didn’t come back here to score 20 points. I didn’t come back here to score a bunch of buckets. I came back here to try and do something special with this team. Obviously, we got off to a slow start in the Big 12 but right now we’re trying to correct it all,” Matthews said.
Matthews looks at himself as if he were looking at a team picture, rather than a shot of him making a spectacular play.
“My main assignment usually — me and Keedy (Kedrian Johnson) — is guard the best player on the other side. If the best player is the point guard, Keedy will guard him and if he’s a 32 through 4 I’m going to guard him. I know that’s my role. I knew it was my role comng back. It was my role first time here.”
The problem is that Matthews all too often seems to disappear on the offensive side of the ball. With Johnson controlling it and making things happen by driving (and his backup Joe Toussaint doing the same when he’s on the floor), with Erik Stevenson the main scorer with Tre Mitchell the No. 2 option, it really doesn’t leave a whole lot for Matthews and he gladly cedes the spotlight.
But there are times, often brief periods within a game where he takes over. It’s not a me-first reaction, it’s simply a reminder to the other team that’s he’s there, too, and they have to pay attention to him.
“We’ve got great shooters. We don’t have good shooters. We have great shooters,” he said. “The ability to stretch the floor with our team is going to create space and open the defense up. You can’t not guard Erik. You can’t not guard Keedy. You can’t not guard Joe.
“When you have to guard those guys and forget about me, I’m going to go to the basket and score. I really think that’s all it is.”
And that’s how it was against Iowa State.
“I scored in the flow of the offense tonight. I try not to force stuff. I just play basketball,” Matthews said.
The thing is, when he’s clicking, sending high-arching 3s into the basket from the corner, breaking loose for dunks that would register 10 in a slam dunk contest, you wonder why that isn’t there all the time and the answer is really quite simple.
There’s only one ball in play at a time.
While West Virginia has turned its season around with five victories in the past seven games — three of them against Top 25 teams — there is no time to celebrate in the Big 12.
The Mountaineers hit the road for a game on Saturday at No. 8 Texas and then move on Monday to Waco to play No. 14 Baylor, two teams that beat West Virginia at the Coliseum this season.
“I’ve been brutally honest with them that we put ourselves in a heck of a hole because we didn’t make one or two footers and we didn’t make free throws (earlier in the Big 12 season),” Huggins said. “We had a chance to win at least three or four more games if we had just made more free throws or taken care of the ball.
“We didn’t man up and do what we need to do. But we’re manning up now.”
