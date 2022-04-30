MORGANTOWN — Shortly after West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, I decided I’d do a history of West Virginians in the Hall of Fame, there being a wonderful group that includes basketball’s Jerry West, Rod Hundley, Rod Thorn and football’s Don Nehlen, Bobby Bowden, Major Harris, Fielding “Hurry Up” Yost, Sam Huff and many others.
So, as I began my research, right at the top of my Google search was a 2014 Bleacher Report story entitled “The Coaching Cradle That Claims Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and 15 National Titles” popped up.
It began:
“The mountain area in north central West Virginia, from Everett to Fairview to Worthington to Glen Falls, is a sparse place inhabited by a staunch people.
This place, which is in a three-county area, winding through 33 miles of tortuous roads, can be bleak and beautiful and inspiring, all at the same time. It is a place surrounded by mountains so steep that when you drive down into hollows or dry stream beds, the sun’s shine is obliterated. It is a place of majestic views, and a place of solidarity and distress, courage and champions.
It is this place that molded four men who have won 15 national championships in college football.”
After reading that, I decided to put my project aside. “No way I could top that writing,” I thought to myself.
The writer was Ray Glier (pronounce it “GLEER).
I was hooked. I looked him up and found that he was a West Virginia University journalism graduate and an unlikely candidate to create such wonderful prose. I didn’t realize it but I actually had met him with former WVU rifle coach Ed Etzel, the man who created the most successful rifle program in NCAA history, had introduced him to me briefly in the football press box a few years back.
I had to talk to him, contacted him via email. Oddly, his story was similar to my own. Hooked early on writing sports, gotten started stringing games while in high school, bad grades but determined, off to school (him at WVU, me at Missouri) and drawn there by what they offered in journalism.
And true to the profession, despite as many twists in the career roads we followed as there were in those hills in West Virginia he had written about.
“I was a senior in high school in 1975 and my grades were not good,” he admitted when we spoke by phone, him settled into his home in the Atlanta area.
A friend of Glier’s had decided to attend Tennessee Tech, he could get in, so he went but, as he would note, “It wasn’t for me.”
He left after a year. Out of school, not knowing what direction his life would take as summer came, he was with the man he called his “mentor,” Tom Orndorff of Vienna, Va., suggested he try his alma mater, WVU.
“They have a daily student newspaper there,” Orndorff, a local coach, said to him.
“I was sold,” Glier remembers.
After all, it was Orndorff who, a couple of years earlier when Glier was a junior in high school, talked him into trying to cover a high school game in Arlington, Va., for the local paper.
That changed his life, although it had nothing to do with the $10 he was paid.
“I saw my byline in the paper and they couldn’t stop me,” he said when interviewed on a podcast a couple of years back.
That part of the story hadn’t changed when we spoke.
“My first story was horrible, but I saw my name in the paper — “By RAY GLIER” — and it might as well have been my name up in lights on Broadway at the Shubert Theater. I thought it was big time and I said, ‘I’m going to do this.’”
So he looked at WVU.
“It was cheap enough, even out of state. I was one of 11 kids, so I had to make my own way there. I think the tuition in 1977 was $375 a semester,” he said.
My, haven’t times changed.
He got to WVU in 1977. None of his Tennessee Tech credits transferred, so he was starting over and was, as he would put it, “rough around the edges.”
“I partied too much,” he said, but he got serious when he joined the daily newspaper. “They told me you are going to cover the rifle team.”
That wasn’t quite how he pictured it.
“Of course, I wanted to do football and basketball,” he said. “I went down to the rifle range and met Ed Etzel and talked to him and I stayed on that beat for four years.”
Etzel hit it off with him. Why not, he was in the midst of a career which would produce a career record of 101-5 while becoming the first WVU coach to win an NCAA Championship in any sport. He finished with four national titles to go with the Olympic gold medal he won as a shooter at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
As an interesting sidelight, Etzel had graduated from Tennessee Tech.
WVU was caught up in a time of change when Glier was a student.
“My first game in old Mountaineer Field was against Richmond. The Mountaineers won, 35-0. The stands were so packed I got to stand on the field ... with a beer. I had a beer in each hand,” he said.
Frank Cignetti was the football coach then; Bobby Bowden having just left and Don Nehlen about to come in to change the culture in 1980. Nehlen’s first game was the Mountaineers’ first game in their new stadium, Mountaineer Field.
“I was in the open end of the stadium. It was all muddy and nasty,” he said.
While most everyone was thrilled with the new stadium, Glier wasn’t so sure. “I missed the old stadium because I lived near Sunnyside two of the four years. It was antiseptic, I had to walk a while to get there.”
He said the year before he arrived in Morgantown the couch burning craze started and he recalls watching them burn on the streets in Sunnyside.
While Nehlen was changing the football culture, Gale Catlett came in and changed the basketball culture.
It was a good time to be a WVU student.
The experience at WVU prepped Glier for what laid ahead.
“I got to write more” he said. The DA was a daily newspaper and you would write at a class for Harry Elwood or Bob Ours. They were gentlemen. I remember skipping Elwood’s class to cover a golf tournament.
“He had been out there, I think his son was playing and he told me, ‘You did a good job on that golf tournament story.’ Guys like that, when they praised you, they gave you juice to keep at it and get better. The daily newspaper experience at WVU was big.”
Glier was ready to go out into the real world.
“I had no smoothness, no nothing,” he said. “I didn’t have a good reputation with the folks, but I needed to grow up. I’m sure I shocked them working for The New York Times for a lot of years. I wasn’t full time, but I might as well have been. That was my bread and butter from 2002 to 2019.”
Glier wound up becoming a sports editor in Knoxville with a staff of 12 people until that paper folded. He moved to Atlanta, became a freelance writer doing stories for the Times, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, the Los Angeles Times.
He was earning good money, up to $90,000 in a year at a time when money went further while being able to write in The New York Times without having to live there.
“I started with the Times and traveled a little bit more,” he said. “I did a Mike Tyson fight, covered the Yankees occasionally, go to Philly and Milwaukee to cover the Mets for the Times to give their beat guy a break,” he said.
He was beating the odds as a freelance writer, but newspapers began failing across America.
“From 2009 to 2017, I kid you not, I would get a 911 call every week from someone who had been laid off and they’d ask me how to make it freelance,” he said.
Part of his advice?
“If you are any good, don’t move to Atlanta.”
Being in Atlanta, the natural evolution was into SEC football and that led him into his next phase, authoring books.
“The very first one was not really a book. It was what it means to be an LSU Tiger. It was a collection of interviews with former LSU players,” he said. “I did sit down and write the forward with Les Miles. We talked about the plane ride that night (in 2009) when Pittsburgh beat West Virginia to open the door for LSU to get into the title game against Ohio State.”
The real writing of a book came in 2012.
“I started knocking on doors. The SEC had won 7 straight national titles. I didn’t have an agent, but I found two editors with Simon & Schuster in the Nashville office who took the book,” he said.
It was “How the SEC became Goliath.”
“I sold it to them in April, got a $40,000 advance. They said we’ll put it out next year. I said, no way. Who knows if the ball bounces funny and the streak ends next year. We have to get it out before this season.”
They told him he was nuts, that he’d never write 70,000 words in four months.
“I’m going to do it in three months so you have time to edit it,” he told them.
They really didn’t think he could pull it off but one of the Nashville editors said: “Don’t worry about it. He’s a journalist. He’s a sportswriter and he’s used to cranking good stuff out.”
He turned in the complete text not on July 1, but on June 28.
“It sold like maybe 25,000 copies. It was really disappointing, because it’s a good book. Everybody in my profession bought it,” Glier said. “What I learned about doing that book was it had chapters on each champion — Florida, Auburn, Alabama, LSU. I learned that fans in the SEC didn’t want to read about other teams. They wanted books about their own team.”
So now he’s cranking out books on individual championship teams and the SEC keeps giving him something to write about.
