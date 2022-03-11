MORGANTOWN — It was two days before Valentine’s Day, a time when love is supposed to be in the air. But West Virginia was getting its heinie whipped by Oklahoma State 81-56, in a game not unlike the one the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 87-63, in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday in Kansas City.
It was a performance equally as embarrassing.
With just 1:18 left in that game, a frustrated beyond control Gabe Osabuohien was nailed with two technical fouls, which sent him to the locker room and as he was leaving, Bob Huggins was snarling at him from the bench, angry at his behavior.
He was angry enough that he benched him the next game.
Before that game, however, Huggins chatted with the media and when asked if that had ever happened to him, he didn’t recall it.
After a couple of minutes of disbelief, Huggins began having a couple of games come back to mind ... and then, on his Thursday night radio show, Tony Caridi went into it deeply.
Now he can add another game to that list.
Stunningly, after Doug Sirmon had absolutely blown a foul committed on Taz Sherman as he went to the basket, then hit the Mountaineer senior with a technical when he pointed that out to him, perhaps more strongly than the rules allow, Huggins went to midcourt and began arguing.
Well one thing led to another and one technical called on Huggins led to a second and suddenly, his team absolutely overmatched and hard to watch, just 10 minutes into the game, Sirmons had banished the fiery coach to the locker room.
Huggins got his money’s worth in what he had to say, but this is too quick a trigger, too big a stage and, in the end, Sirmons had been the cause of it all when he didn’t call a quite obvious foul.
Now should Huggins have gone off like that?
Rationally, you might say no. But his team was going nowhere and perhaps it would light a fire under them. And besides, this one by that point had come to be impossible to watch, WVU scoring just 19 first half points, making just five field goals in the first 20 minutes.
So what happened?
“I’m gonna stand up for my guys,” Huggins said. “I have never not stood up for my guys, so it is what it is.”
“He was definitely trying to defend us. That’s not my call,” senior Sean McNeil said. “It’s not my place to say whether the calls were right or wrong. My job is to play.”
If the Kansas game was similar to that Oklahoma State game, the ejection for which Huggins is most famous for probably came when he was a younger coach in 1995, far more svelte than he is today and dressed in a snazzy suit and tie.
It was in Birmingham, Alabama, with his Cincinnati team playing against UAB. It came at almost the same point in the game, with about 12 minutes gone in the first half, and came almost as quickly.
“I got thrown out and didn’t say anything. I did,” Huggins swore as he spoke on his radio show.
It made an impression on him, though.
“I’ll tell who threw me out, Dan Christman. I didn’t say anything. I was at the end of the bench talking to Tom Rucker, who officiated a long time. I was talking to him and I turned around and the guy throws me out.
“I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Gone’.
Veteran coach Gene Bartow, who was the man who replaced John Wooden at UCLA, had won 647 games and was running the UAB program then.
“Coach Bartow, I walked by and he said ‘Sit down, I want to talk to you.’ He said to me ‘That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen. As long as I’ve been in this game .... you did nothing — and I mean nothing — to get that.’
“’I am going to personally call the commissioner and tell him that man does not need to be in our league. When Coach Bartow talked, he was a really well-respected guy. He said ‘I’ll have someone unlock my office and sit there. You can turn the TV on.’”
And that was where Huggins watched the rest of the game from, the other coaches’ office.
Huggins was asked if this ejection, being so early in the game, surprised him.
“I’ve done this for 45 years. I’m not surprised at much,” Huggins said.
Here’s one reason it didn’t surprise him.
“I got tossed in Tulane in the first 30 seconds of a game... the first 30 seconds of the game,” Huggins said. “I’m kneeling down. I mean, I was sick. I had the flu. He comes over and points at me — this is a guy who had thrown John Calipari out the night before. He says to me, ‘I threw Calipari out and I’ll throw you out.’
“I said, ‘Yeah, right, sure.’ And he said ‘Bang, you’re gone.’”
That was the end of Huggins stay in that game, but wasn’t the end of the story.
“’No ... no, no, no, no, no,’ Huggins said, continuing. “Now, at Tulane there’s nowhere to go. There’s just a gym. Most places there’s like a classroom or an office. They had a training room. Know what, I went in the TV truck and I’m telling them what’s going to happen. I’m talking to the guys doing the game and telling them what’s going to happen.”
It wasn’t much better in Kansas City.
“They need to put bigger TVs in there,” Huggins said. “The TVs are really small and we had a hard time getting the true picture of what was going on with those dinky TVs in there. They need to upgrade that system.”
“I’m thinking it may lead into a job. Obviously, it hasn’t.”
Another season like this one and he may have to start looking into doing games with his buddy Fran Fraschilla on ESPN.
