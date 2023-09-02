MORGANTOWN — Some of the greatest writing in the history of the world is not necessarily found in books or magazines. It may be poetic but isn’t really poetry.
We’re talking about the movies.
As we were trying to dream up a column to precede opening day of the 2023 football season with West Virginia playing at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, we thought we might give some of the greatest lines in movie history a twist and try to fit them into a West Virginia sports theme as the games are to begin.
Let’s give it a try, OK?
SCENE: Penn State coach James Franklin, as he begins game planning for the Mountaineers, asks his defensive coordinator:
“Who’s starting at quarterback for WVU?”
The reply?
”Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”
—Clark Gable, as Rhett Butler, in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.”
---
Let’s go back in time to one of the great moments in Mountaineer history.
Quarterback Major Harris has just taken the ball from center and gone off on a bootleg against Penn State, only mistakenly goes the wrong way. Somehow, he turns it into one of the greatest and most famous runs in WVU history going through the entire Penn State team as the blockers went the other way, running 21 yards into the end zone.
He returns to the sideline, where Don Nehlen, who sent in the play, is standing there, looking not at all happy.
”What we have here is failure to communicate,” he says.
—”Captain,” played by Strother Martin in the 1967 Paul Newman hit “Cool Hand Luke.”
---
It’s the heart of recruiting season and a 4-star recruit makes an official visit to WVU, but all signs are that he’s leaning towards going elsewhere.
Brown tells his people not to worry about it.
They ask why.
”I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”
—Don Vito Corleone, as played by Marlon Brando in the 1972 movie “The Godfather.”
---
Same recruit. Don Vito Corleone makes him the offer but he doesn’t jump at it, not in this day and age of NIL.
He knows he’s risking his life, but he can’t resist saying:
”Show me the money.”
—Cuba Gooding Jr. as Rod Tidwell in the 1996 hit “Jerry Maguire.”
---
West Virginia arrives at Mountaineer Field for the Backyard Brawl meeting with Pitt after pounding a hapless Duquesne team 66-0.
“Zach, Zach, he says. “There’s so many people here this week. There’s a buzz in the air, everyone dancing and singing and having a great time tailgating. This isn’t like it was last week when there weren’t many people here and not much going on.
“What’s up.”
”Toto,” says Frazier, “I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
—Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in the 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz.”
---
West Virginia led Penn State late in the fourth quarter, 21-20, but Penn State comes to the line of scrimmage to run a fourth down play on the Mountaineers’ 1-yard line.
The Nittany Lions’ tailback glares right at middle linebacker Lee Kgopba and shouts out, “We’re running right over you.”
Kgopba looks right back into the tailback’s eyes, an evil smile crosses his face and he says:
”Go ahead. Make my day.”
—Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry Callahan in the the 1963 sequel “Sudden Impact.”
---
It’s the Backyard Brawl and WVU quarterback Garrett Greene has just escaped a pass rush, broken loose in the second and scored on a 68-yard run to give WVU a 45-44 lead over Pitt with 1:49 left in the game. There’s 63,000 delirious fans screaming at the top of their lungs, the band is playing and Neal Brown goes up and says “I love you, man.”
Greene, unable to hear anything, looks at him and says:
”You talking to me.”
—Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle in the 1976 movie “Taxi Driver.”
---
WVU running back CJ Donaldson has just beaten Penn State with a 7-yard burst off the right side and into the end zone as the final gun went off.
TV gathers him up and brings him over for a quick on-field post-game interview and, as they so often do, they ask him a penetrating question like “You just won the Backyard Brawl with a touchdown on the final play of the game. What’s going through your mind right now.”
Donaldson looks at him, displays a wide grin and responds:
”That’s the stuff dreams are made of.”
—Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade in the 1941 classic “The Maltese Falcon.”
---
Former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen is meeting the Mountaineers for the first time in a game played on his home field, but the Mountaineers have rushed to a 24-0 lead at halftime.
He brings his team into the locker room, gathers them around him and begins his halftime speech:
”Houston, we have a problem,” he begins.
—Tom Hanks as astronaut Jim Lovell in the 1995 film “Apollo 13”
---
It’s a key moment at Penn State, WVU looking at a third and 6 and in need of a first down or they will have to punt. An offensive lineman is called for a questionable false start and heads to the sideline as the punt team heads onto the field.
As he runs past coach Neal Brown, the coach grabs his arm and spins him around until they are face to face. That’s when he says:
”I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!.”
—Peter Finch as Howard Beale in the 1976 film “Network”
---
Minutes later, the same official misses a similar call on Penn State and calls the official over for an explanation. But first, he begins like this:
”You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow.”
—Lauren Bacall as Marie “Slim” Browning in “To Have and Have Not.”
---
WVU punt returner Preston Fox hauls in a Penn State punt at his own 17 and makes one cut when the sea of humanity parts before him and there’s a huge hole, leaving him in a foot race toward the end zone.
As he’s huffing and puffing along, straining with all he’s got, one thought races through his mind:
”I feel the need — the need for speed.”
—Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards as Pete Mitchell and Nick Bradshaw in the 1986 film “Top Gun.”
---
As fans file out of the Backyard Brawl with a West Virginia victory safely tucked away, a plane flies over Mountaineer Field with an illuminated sign being pulled behind it.
It reads: “I’ll be back.”
But this isn’t signed by Arnold Schwarzenegger as “The Terminator.”
The fans cheer for it is signed “Bob Huggins.
---
Well, as they say in Looney Tunes, “That’s all folks.”
Time to kick back and relax with my favorite libation ... a martini, ”shaken, not stirred.”
—Sean Connery as James Bond in “Goldfinger”
