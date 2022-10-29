MORGANTOWN — Tell the truth. During the off-season, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory.
Like this was a team that had finished beneath the Mountaineers in 2021 and had parted company with its legendary head coach, Gary Patterson, and had lost its last three battles with Neal Brown, making it the only team in the conference Brown had never lost to.
There weren’t many games on the schedule you felt good about for WVU, but this certainly was one of them.
Just goes to show you what you know. And I know. And we know. And the world knows.
TCU comes to Morgantown for that little part of the world that subscribes and watches ESPN+ to play as the only undefeated team in the Big 12, favored by a surprisingly slim margin of seven points after the Mountaineers were pounded into a 48-10 submission at Texas Tech last week.
The Horned Frogs come in with a retread head coach in Sonny Dykes and a retread quarterback who had lost his starting job entering the season and got it back only through injury in Max Duggan.
The two of them have combined to form a gritty, hard-playing, thrill-a-minute team that has risen to No. 7 in the national rankings.
The story of their 2022 season is the antithesis of the Mountaineers’ story.
WVU came into the year with the highest of hopes built around the arrival of transfer quarterback JT Daniels, who has performed well but who hasn’t had the magic touch that has grown with Duggan at TCU.
Dykes, himself the son of a legendary coach at Texas Tech who had coached four years at Cal before moving to SMU and reviving that program into prominence, had selected redshirt freshman Chandler Morris as his quarterback over Duggan, a three-year starter.
But a knee injury in the opener against Colorado put him out of action early. That opened the door for Duggan and he hung out a “do not enter” sign on it for the rest of the season as his level of play soared under Dykes.
Coincidently, Dykes was a graduate assistant breaking into the business when Neal Brown was a receiver at Kentucky.
Dykes, therefore, is of the Mike Leach/Hal Mumme “Air Raid” school of offense and it seems that Duggan has thrived under it, not just winning games but pulling out miracle, come-from-behind victories to capture the imagination of TCU fans.
With Duggan showing the way, the Horned Frogs won their last two games by overcoming a 28-10 deficit by outscoring Kansas State, 21-0, in the second half and overcoming a 30-16 deficit in the fourth quarter to win in double overtime against Oklahoma State.
“Max Duggan is playing at a really high level now,” Coach Neal Brown said. “He’s fast. He’s had multiple 50-yard runs through his career, but he’s really strong. He can run through tackles and his throwing accuracy has really improved.”
“They always have the ability to hit a home run. They never have the ability to not be explosive,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said, using a double negative to explain a positive.
“When you have that you are never out of any football game because you never lose the ability to score in 10 seconds.”
What Duggan has done will become a chapter in TCU football but what Dykes is doing might be a book unto itself, for the pressure he had to be under inheriting a program from Patterson, who ran the team for 21 years, was extreme.
He addressed that on Big 12 Media Day:
“I think we all have pressure,” Dykes said then. “I think that’s part of college football. It’s a pressure-packed business. Every Saturday you march your team out there and you take a test in front of 50,000 people and a TV audience of more than a million people.”
But in his situation it’s even more than that.
“When you follow a legend, I mean, look, there’s not many places where there’s a statue of that coach in front of the stadium, and certainly not a coach that was still coaching at that institution when that statue was placed there.
“TCU is about winning championships. There’s a high level of expectation. Obviously, I knew that when I took the job. I appreciate that. I want to coach in that kind of environment where there has been that level of success and there’s that level of expectations, as well.”
To date he’s delivered on it, but he’s facing an angry, hungry — but hurt — team in WVU, one that can regain a lot of self-respect and confidence if it can pull off the upset.
The injuries, on the offensive line (left guard James Gmiter expected out), at running back (Tony Mathis expected out), in the secondary (cornerback Rashad Ajayi expected out) are many but when the coin flips, that goes from being something to talk about to something to forget.
You are what you are.
In many ways, that’s what this game comes down to, WVU finding out exactly what it is while an underdog on Homecoming while banged up and under intense pressure.
