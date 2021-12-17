MORGANTOWN — Here’s a thought.
Yeah, we know. That’s out of place here but hear me out.
To date, no one — not even Bob Huggins — likes what he’s seen of his West Virginia basketball team.
True, the Mountaineers have won nine of 10 games, but to listen to Huggins as they ready themselves to go on the road this weekend to play his old coaching buddy Andy Kennedy at UAB, you’d think it might be the other way around.
Among his many criticisms is this one:
“Offensively, we’re a disaster,” he said.
The numbers bear that out. Scoring more than 60 points sets off a week-long holiday at the school. Making a free throw allows all students to have a day off from classes.
You look at it and you wonder, what is going on?
Then your mind shifts to the head coach, the cagey veteran of 40 years.
Is this really all he’s got, you ask yourself, or is he holding things back for league play — a lot of things?
We know, the man detests losing so much that you can’t imagine him holding anything back but really, he has lost only once and should be undefeated. Had they beaten Marquette as they should have, would the focus instead be on a stifling defense they throw out there every night rather than the offense that’s a ‘disaster.’
Might even be ranked if they had won that game.
But maybe it’s all Huggins’ way of allowing his team to grow without pressure, knowing that the heat will get turned up once Big 12 play starts and that it wouldn’t hurt one bit if opponents underestimated them early in the season.
Huggins understands what he’s facing in the Big 12.
He knows it’s the toughest league in the nation.
Asked where his team needs to be by the time they start league play, he responded “a heck of a lot better than where we are now.”
But maybe they really are a lot better.
True, they aren’t missing shots or free throws on purpose. They aren’t throwing the ball away on purpose.
But you know, I know, everyone knows that this team is far better than it has shown.
Take Taz Sherman.
He’s averaging more than 20 points a game. He could average 30, but he’s been trying to get his teammates going, looking to get them shots he could be taking.
What happens when he’s turned completely free and gets hot from behind the 3-point line.
And Sean McNeil? You know you haven’t seen the best he has to offer. The man can shoot from anywhere inside the halfcourt line. He’s proven it and you know Huggins has stuff he hasn’t shown to take advantage of that.
Jalen Bridges? He’s been mystifying the way he disappears offensively in games, but once they get into league play defenses will be devised to work on Sherman and McNeil, which should be the time Huggins unleashes an aggressive, nasty Jalen Bridges.
And for all the talk about not having an inside game ... well, I don’t believe it. Not for one second.
Bob Huggins would rather coach wearing a gold suit than to go without a strong presence down low ... so, you can bet that he’s been working in the gym on creating an inside monster as hard as Dr. Frankenstein worked in his laboratory on his own monster.
The other day he talked about how his big men hadn’t been able to score inside.
He went back to his Cincinnati days with his star, Danny Fortson, who was having trouble.
So sent an SOS to the football building, got some big defensive tackles to come over and hit Fortson as hard as they could.
“He loved contact,” he said. “He bounced those tackles around and put together a career that sent him to the NBA.”
Huggins did the same thing early in Derek Culver’s career.
“They sent over two little guys and he was knocking them on their back. It really helped him,” Huggins said.
Didn’t do much for the guys on their back, however.
The problem right now is with shooting technique among the big guys inside.
“You would be shocked to stand under the basket and watch guys shoot and they are looking at the floor. When they get to turn the ball loose is the first time their head comes up and by then it’s too late,” he said.
So, he’s worked on that and Pauly Paulicap is getting better at it.
“He likes the contact. It’s the guys who don’t like the contact who have a problem, because there is going to be contact and they are not going to call it. Most guys don’t like it to start. But then you get used to it,” Huggins said.
There will be an inside presence — somehow, someway.
And defense. Can’t get much better, you say.
Guess again. You know there are presses that Huggins is just dying to turn loose on the Big 12, a press with Dimon Carrigan out at the point, Gabe Osabuohien ranging down low, Kedy Johnson working on the point guard.
He has 17 players and he’ll be running them in and out, forcing the pace.
That’s how he built the team, shooters from the outside, aggressive defense, a three-headed point guard rotation, Osabuohien, Isaiah Cottrell, Bridges all with room to grow as the league season wears on.
