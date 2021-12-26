MORGANTOWN — Its real name is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl but to Jarret Doege, the West Virginia quarterback for the Dec. 28 meeting in Phoenix with Minnesota, it ought to be called the Atonement Bowl.
Of all the participants on the 80 teams that are playing in this year’s bloated bowl schedule, it’s doubtful that any one participant has more of a weight on his back than does Doege, although he maintains that his first journey into the bowl world last year against Army is buried deeply in his past.
Doege has become a polarizing figure in West Virginia football ever since he arrived as a transfer from Bowling Green as Coach Neal Brown searched for the next Will Grier. Austin Kendall inherited the job after playing backup to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray but couldn’t carry the load.
As each game Doege started fans grew to love him or hate him, the restlessness of the crowd often indicated that the latter was in the majority.
It capped last December when Doege got a chance to play in his first bowl game, not surprising since the only bowling that Bowling Green ever did with him there was replete with alleys, 10-pins and a lot of beer.
Facing Army, Doege’s performance was so disappointing that he had to be replaced by the same Kendall whom he replaced as starter, and Kendall found a way to pull the game out with a second half performance that wiped out the Army’s 21-10 halftime lead to bring about a 24-21 victory.
Statistically, Doege’s day did not look terrible with 15 completions in 25 attempts for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but the interception was just horrible near the end of the half and he also lost a fumble.
This year was more of the same kind of stuff, Doege threw well enough to put up numbers but the team just couldn’t find the end zone. Fans respected his effort, his courage under great pressure and the fact that he currently is sixth all-time in yardage thrown by a Mountaineer.
But they were still eager for a change.
Now he returns to a bowl, claiming he is not haunted by last year’s performance, but reality says that the reaction he received all this year, the calls for Garrett Greene to replace him at quarterback echoing loudly throughout the hills of West Virginia cannot really be ignored.
“I think I put the bowl game behind me a long time ago,” he said as he began preparing for Minnesota. “I’m going to go into this game, prepare like I usually prepare and go in with a great mindset to win this football game.”
How can one forget being yanked at halftime of a bowl game and having his backup come in and win the game?
“I just prepare harder, kind of like in 2019 when I threw three interceptions against TCU. Then, in 2020 I wiped that out and we beat them. I had a pretty good game,” he said. “I just try to make it a different outcome. I’ll go into the game not thinking about last year’s game but thinking about what my job is and what I need to do to win it.”
His preparation this year has changed from a year ago.
“We’ve changed up our prep a little bit,” Brown said. “Last year, he did not play very well and he would take full ownership of that, but our season was so odd at the end. We played one game over a six-week period. The pass game is such a rhythm deal and we had the shutdown with COVID, too, so we were out of the facility for 10 days.
“What we’ve tried to do this year, while we were out on the road [recruiting] as coaches, they had four different throwing sessions to keep in rhythm. I think that’ll be helpful. But he has to go out and perform. Last year was odd. I’m not making an excuse for him. He didn’t play very well. We didn’t play very well at all offensively. We had a bunch of dropped balls, too. But we’ve done a better job this year of staying in rhythm and we’re not having to deal with some of the issues we had last year.”
Certainly, he is saying the right thing. He might even be doing the right thing by trying to act as though that were forgotten and didn’t happen, but atoning for the game could be strong motivation going into a game that has even more meaning than just being a season-ending bowl game.
See, Doege has another year of eligibility available due to the NCAA’s decision to erase last year’s COVID-marred season as a year played.
He could be playing to earn next year’s starting job, should he decide to come back.
Now you might think that he would have made that decision already, but when last spoken to he claimed he had not.
“I haven’t really gotten to a decision yet. I’m just going to focus on the bowl game and see what happens, then talk to Coach Brown,” he said. “I didn’t want to make this whole thing about me. I wanted to make it about winning the football game.”
Brown, too, has said that he hasn’t had the discussion with Doege about next year. If Doege were to come back, he wouldn’t have to go with an inexperienced quarterback like Greene, Goose Crowder or this year’s highly promising recruit Nicco Marchiol out of Arizona.
A bowl win could be looked at as a perfect closing to Doege’s career, going out with a 7-6 record, 5 wins in his last 7 games, or it could convince him that he could benefit from another year at WVU.
There is also the idea of transferring to consider.
All of it, of course, could be a distraction from the job at hand in the bowl game.
As important as all that is how Brown looks at the situation. Next year, his fourth as WVU head coach, is year where he will be expected to take a large stride forward.
A start like last year might cost Brown his job, and with the opener against Pitt, which has made a huge jump in the college ranks over the past few years, winning the ACC last season behind Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kenny Pickett, having an experienced quarterback like Doege might be crucial right out of the chute.
So, there is much at stake this year in a bowl game that will get only cursory notice across America.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.