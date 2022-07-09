MORGANTOWN — As West Virginia gets ready to take a summer break before camp opens in August and as a Thursday night opening football game will put what it has on display before the nation against a Pitt team that comes in as Atlantic Coast Conference defending champions, the time has come to give you some hope as you sweat your way through the dog days of summer.
Unless you have been lost in the mountains for about a decade, you know that these have not been bountiful times for the Mountaineers.
Those times would seem to be about to change and we reach such a conclusion based not on blind hope or belief that there will be some Divine intervention on behalf of the Mountaineers.
Hardly.
Instead, we base it on experience.
I have spent a lifetime researching the rebuilding and recharging of a troubled athletic franchise and having been as a sportswriter on the beat in the midst of the birth of the Big Red Machine, then the rebuilding of the Pirates of the early ‘90s and, finally, with the birth of the dynasty that was the Yankees of the late 90s.
Believe it or not, they all had a number of things in common and West Virginia’s approach to regaining its place in the college football Top 25 has gone about its revival with a blueprint that fits the path taken in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and New York.
It begins with a determination to succeed and a plan to reach that destination. Be it Bob Howsam in Cincinnati, Syd Thrift in Pittsburgh or the triumvirate of George Steinbrenner/Gene Michael/Brian Cashman with the Yankees, wore blinders in their approach.
They began with the harvesting of talent, no matter how you could get it. In Cincinnati, over the 1960s, it was Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez as the cornerstones upon which they moved forward but Howsam was visionary enough to see that wasn’t enough.
The game was changing, just as has college football. Baseball was being inundated with a stream of new stadiums with AstroTurf fields, placing an emphasis on speed over power. Howsam traded for Bobby Tolan, he brought along a young shortstop named David Concepcion and then put the engine into the vehicle he had created with Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan, along with a pitcher about to blossom in Jack Billingham and a centerfielder named Cesar Geronimo who brought with him a Gold Glove.
Morgan, of course, was the key, a team leader, a base stealer, a home run hitter — the perfect fit for what became the perfect team.
WVU, in its way, is doing the same. Its recruiting has gone ballistic, moving into the Top 25, grabbing off high school stars and transfers that have filled in the gaps.
Turnover, you see, isn’t necessarily bad, as long as it isn’t turnover just to shake things up. There has to be a method. What Neal Brown has done is addressed deficiencies, hoping his Joe Morgan comes in the form of JT Daniels.
And like Howsam, he emphasized speed, which is the one asset that nearly all great teams in today’s sports possess.
The Pirates of the ‘90s, of course, used turnover to rise from the depths to the heights of the Eastern Division of the National League — the signing of Barry Bonds and the trade for Bobby Bonilla, then bringing in Andy Van Slyke as their Joe Morgan and getting along with catcher Mike LaValliere.
The Pirates needed so much that any change would be an improvement but they created a pitching staff around a Yankee castoff, Doug Drabek, who would win a Cy Young Award — again a move that Brown hopes to duplicate with Daniels.
And the Yankees? What can you say about a team that had not only a great tradition but a wonderful leader in Don Mattingly and that learned its lesson that buying quick-fix free agents was not the answer.
They built from the bottom of up with youth — Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Bernie Willias and Jorge Posada.
Almost as important as talent is leadership. The Reds had Rose and Bench and Morgan and Perez but to lead them Howsam made a masterful move by grabbing off an unknown minor league manager named Sparky Anderson, whose address today is in the Hall of Fame.
The Pirates’ Syd Thrift made a similarly deft move by bringing in Jim Leyland, who fit the Anderson resume to a tee, and what he did should have gotten him an address on the same block with Anderson in the Hall of Fame.
And the Yankees, who always were juggling managers as Steinbrenner thrust his influence into the locker room, settled down and brought in the perfect man for New York, a baseball hero who was completely unflappable in Joe Torre. He was the right man at the right time and gave them the serenity they needed.
Here in Morgantown, Neal Brown has to be looked at more as a general manager than as a coach, and he seems to have come to understand that’s the necessary role in this age. With that he brought in a personable, effective, inventive young offensive coordinator to fix what was wrong on the offense and give the leadership it has lacked for far too long.
If you look even further, beyond the dedication, the talent, the leadership there is this thing called chemistry. It isn’t something that accidentally falls into place. In constructing a winning team you have to do it with players who support each other, who are more brothers than teammates.
Those in charge use little tricks to make it happen. Anderson lockered Morgan right next to Rose, knowing Rose’s influence would drive Morgan to reach his vast potential, which hadn’t happened in Houston.
With the Pirates, Leyland found a way to merge Bonds and Van Slyke, two very different personalities, into exactly what Rose and Morgan were to Cincinnati.
And Mattingly was in charge of the Yankees’ locker room, suddenly surrounded by young players that were not only Hall of Fame talented but polite, respectful citizens who could handle New York — the likes of Jeter and Rivera and Pettitte at the front of the class.
The WVU locker room is no different in that it has the likes of Dante Stills, Zach Frazier, Bryce Ford-Wheaton as veterans to set a tone and direction which the young players can follow.
It doesn’t happen overnight. It requires time to mesh, but if the pieces are right and the leadership on the mark, this West Virginia team may just be on the cusp of a football renaissance.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.