MORGANTOWN — Early on in a half-hour long Zoom call to preview what is now an onrushing West Virginia University baseball season, now just a week from its opening day, someone suggested that the style of ball Coach Randy Mazey has established for the Mountaineers in his 10 years here could well be designated “Mazeyball.”
Hearing that, the coach grabbed the “Mazeyball” and ran with it, offering that maybe he could be selling “Mazeyball” T-shirts.
After all, back when Billy Martin was running the Yankees and the Oakland A’s, the game he managed came to be known as “Billyball.”
Mazey has introduced a style of baseball that is either unique or obsolete, depending upon your age in this era of long home runs and 95 miles-an-hour fastballs dominating any major league baseball game you may watch these days.
“Mazeyball,” if you will, is a throwback to the days of sacrifice bunts, hit-and-run plays, stealing bases, squeeze plays and pitchers who are craftier than is in vogue ... except for Alek Manoah who took his 97 mile-an-hour fastball straight to major league stardom.
Where did Mazey’s baseball philosophy come from?
“That’s the kind of player I was,” he said. “I was a two-way guy who liked to steal bases and put pressure on the defense. I guess you just kind of gravitate toward liking to coach toward who you were as a player.
“I like to let guys run and give them freedom to do things. It’s kind of like the old ‘Press Virginia’ that Huggins had. People hated to play West Virginia where every player was in your face. I want people to hate to play us in baseball because every guy who gets on base has the opportunity to run and make some things happen.
“It makes the pitchers uncomfortable, the other team uncomfortable; makes them do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do. It’s kind of fun to change the way people play. It’s pretty hard to practice against us because of some of the things we do.”
The only problem is that kids today don’t choke up on bats, don’t take 2-0 pitches and, heavens to Betsy, to use a term from back when the sacrifice was in vogue, don’t bunt.
So how do you sell them on it?
“Back in the days there were guys in the big leagues stealing 100 bases a year,” Mazey said. “That will never happen again. Bunting is reserved for pitchers in the National League.
“Kids don’t grow up watching that style of baseball now. Kids never practice anymore. They play on travel teams and play games all the time,” he continued. “That style of baseball is pretty obsolete, so in order to get kids at this level to buy into it you have to convince them that you are not on a team here at West Virginia, you are part of a group that needs to evolve into a team.
“You need to make decisions that sometimes you have to do things that are not best for yourself, but for the team. If I ask you take a 2-0 pitch or sacrifice with a man on first, that’s nothing against you personally. I’m trying to make a decision that’s best for the Mountaineers. I have a responsibility to 1.8 million people to try and win this game.”
That doesn’t come naturally to kids in a “me first” era where you are judged on your analytics and when you progress beyond college you are judged on your paycheck ... and that hasn’t really changed since Ralph Kiner’s day when the great Pirates power hitter blurted out the immortal quote:
“Singles hitters drive Fords. Home run hitters drive Cadillacs.”
“It takes a lot of convincing because kids aren’t going to retweet a picture of themselves sacrificing a guy from first to second base, but they’ll retweet a picture out of a home run they hit,” Mazey said.
“It’s an uphill battle to say the least, but that’s where the relationship between players and coaches come into play. We’re trying to teach kids it’s not about you, it’s about the Mountaineers.”
And it’s no different with pitchers than it is with the hitters. Power is worshipped above all else either in the batter’s box or on the mound.
“We have a pitching philosophy here and they have to memorize it verbatim,” Mazey said. “You have to have command of your fastball and throw your off-speed pitches for strikes with aggression.
“If you can do that, you’ll win games.”
And that is what he recruits to.
“When our guys go out recruiting, I ask them to look for guys who can execute that philosophy. We have some guys stepping up right now within that philosophy,” Mazey said.
“One of those guys is Ben Hampton, our left-hander, who can pitch a little bit and we got a young freshman named Deaton Oak that we keep running out there. When he’s done pitching you look at the stat sheet and it’s like ‘once again, Deaton didn’t give up any runs.’ It’s hard to ignore the success kids like that are having.
“You get teased by the guy who can throw 95, but you look at the stat sheet but you’d really like to switch his ERA for his GPA. They don’t help you near as much as the guy who is giving up runs.”
To Mazey, if you are Manoah and gifted with an arm that can hurl lightning bolts plateward, do your thing. But wins, not strikeouts, is the ultimate goal.
“There’s a ton of guys out there who can throw it 95 who can’t execute that philosophy and will never win a game. What you have to do is convince them what they have to do to win a game, not to make yourself look good.”
What Mazey doesn’t do is tighten the reins on his players.
“Kids like to have freedom and I like to give kids freedom and not pigeonhole them,” he said. “In the same breath I say sometimes you have to take a 2-0 pitch, I give more green lights on 3-0 than I give 2-0 takes.
“It’s a team kind of thing. I love to let kids have freedom. The reason Alek Manoah had success was because I let him be Alek Manoah and I let Nick Snyder be Nick Snyder. We don’t stifle the athleticism of our players.
“Our recruiting philosophy is to recruit athletic players with a good work ethic and that never fails. They always find a way, regardless of how you like to coach.”
