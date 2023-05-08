MORGANTOWN — Pitchers are a strange breed, no matter what the level.
In Major League Baseball all you have to do is look at some of the nicknames they have earned over the years: "Spaceman" Bill Lee, "Dizzy" Dean, Mark "The Bird" Fidrych, Alan "The Mad Hungarian" Hrabosky.
Well, it might be a little too early (and certainly too salty) to start calling West Virginia's Friday pitcher Ben "Pretzels" Hampton, even though he is the one who fashioned the home run necklace they present to hitters who hit home runs.
See, one reason pitchers develop into strange creatures is that between starts they have a lot of time on their hands, which allowed them to partake of that dangerous endeavor — thinking.
That can always get you into trouble, as it did with the left-hander (naturally) Hampton earlier this season, threatening his grasp of the craft of pitching, so much so that Manager Randy Mazey had to do what he does best, that being act like a parent, not a coach.
It happened a month ago Sunday, April 7, when he was pitching against Kansas in a rare bad outing, lasting just 3.2 innings, giving up 4 runs on 7 hits with 3 walks and a hit batsman.
"After that game I didn't think he was attacking hitters. He was pitching against a team he didn't think was very good and therefore he didn't have to be good and they whipped us," Mazey remembered after Hampton showed that he is a quick learner as he beat Oklahoma, 9-3, on Friday night to run his season record to 5-1.
Mazey approached Hampton after the game.
"Basically, I started the conversation with 'Ben, don't ever do that again.' That's how I talk to my kids sometimes, you know," he said.
He settled in for his next few starts, had command and an attacking approach to pitching, but come Friday night's Oklahoma game it was obvious quite early that he wasn't at his best, sending Mazey out of the dugout for an early visit on the mound.
"I said, 'Ben, we need to crank up the arm speed.' I thought the first inning he wasn't attacking like he should have," Mazey said. After that, he was like "I got you, I got you. I'll get better. I promise, I'll get better.'"
And he sure did.
What was wrong was one of unavoidable realities of baseball. There are times when you just aren't at your best and this was one of them. How you react to that determines whether it will cost you a win or not.
"I got through it," Hampton said, having lasted 7 innings giving up 7 hits and a couple of walks but only one run. "This was a day with a little adversity. I didn't have my stuff, didn't have my velocity. It was a big day of trusting my defense, trusting the scouting report that Coach Mazey has, just attacking hitters with everything that I did have."
All of this, of course, goes back to the idea that some pitchers just are different than the rest of us.
Here's Hampton's take on what goes on.
"It's weird, sometimes I feel like I have my best outings when there's a little adversity," he said. "When I don't have my best stuff or there's bad weather, so I'm not worried about not feeling great today because I know I'll feel great my next outing."
That allowed him and reliever Adrian Major, who also wasn't dominant, to scrape by despite allowing 12 hits and 3 walks. They combined to strand eight Oklahoma runners, coming up with their best work when in trouble.
"Ben had to really grind it out. You know, they outhit us 12 to 9 and he had to make some real good pitches with men on base, which is what veteran guys do," Mazey said. "When they had men on base is when he made his best pitches. That was a real grind on the mound to get out of there with three runs."
And sometimes you have to get a little help from friends, as Hampton did from left fielder Landon Wallace in the third inning while protecting a 2-1 lead. Runners were at first and second when Easton Carmichael slashed a single to left field.
Wallace, who last year in Nevada played first base and DH, grabbed the ball and came up throwing as Dakota Harris tried to score. The throw was perfect, as was the tag, although it took a long replay to confirm that.
"What a huge play," Mazey said. "Two-to-one, it would have tied the game but instead it flipped the momentum to our dugout and we just responded. The most important pitches and plays come when you are in the stretch and there's guys on base."
And so the No. 12 Mountaineers took a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's game two of their three-game stand against Oklahoma, which the Sooners won 6-3. However, Sunday, the Mountaineers bounced back to won 9-3 to go 36-12 and 13-5 in Big 12 play.
They face Pitt Wednesday in Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. at Charles L. Cost Field for the baseball rendition of the Backyard Brawl.
