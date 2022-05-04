MORGANTOWN — It arrived around lunch time, this email announcement, under the subject line:
“Football Announces Quarterback Addition”
Immediately, the first thought to come to mind was “Who now?”
With JT Daniels in the fold and three promising players returning from a year ago, it was so matter-of-fact that it was almost passed over completely.
But upon further review, it seemed the wise thing to do to open it up and, lo and behold, it was simply a rather low-key way to get into the official announcement that Daniels had signed his grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia.
From the attention the courtship of JT Daniels has drawn since his one-time offensive coordinator at USC, Graham Harrell, took over the same job at WVU and since he put his name in the transfer portal, one would think this would warrant at least a gif of fireworks over the Mon or old gold and blue balloons soaring off into the spring air.
Saying “Football Announces Quarterback Addition” would be like The New York Times running the headline “Yankees Acquire Left-Hander Pitcher” on the day they bought Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox in 1920 or the way the coverage of New England Patriots’ sixth round draft pick in the 2000 NFL draft.
That was a quarterback acquisition, too. Some guy named Brady, Tom Brady.
See, JT Daniels well may be the man around whom a rebirth of football fortunes is built.
Is he Superman? No, if he was he wouldn’t have a history of injury. He’s hoping that doesn’t follow him from USC and Georgia to West Virginia, knowing that the KU on the roster is Kansas University, not Kryptonite University.
After the struggles of Jarrett Doege, be they of his own making or that of a leaky offensive line or an reliable receiving corps, it will be nice to have a quarterback who came with five stars out of high school and whose shoulders are broad enough and whose back strong enough to put the weight of the offense on it.
True, at Georgia they could have had the most average of QBs and won. After all, Georgia had a record 15 players drafted in the seven rounds of this past weekend’s NFL draft.
Fifteen draft picks supporting the quarterback. WVU, by the way, had none.
In two seasons at Georgia, Daniels started seven games. The Bulldogs won all seven of them.
And if you think he won his games against the softies on the schedule, guess again, for one of his victories last year was over No. 3 Clemson in which he completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards to open the season.
In 2020, he started the last four games of the season, won all four, including beating a Cincinnati team in the Chic-fil-A Bowl. Cincinnati, of course, burst upon the national scene last year with an unbeaten regular season and a trip to the CFB Playoffs.
No, this is the real deal and he comes not just to go through the motions but to prove himself for his future. This isn’t like going from USC to Georgia.
This is a team that has disappointed over the last few years, a school with a proud football history and a proud quarterback history that includes Oliver Luck and Jeff Hostetler and Mike Sherwood and Major Harris and Marc Bulger and Pat White and Geno Smith and Will Grier.
He is hoping to punch his own ticket to the NFL while making the Mountaineers relevant again and if he can do that he will solidify the reputation of Harrell as a true Air Raid proponent who would be on the fast track to a head coaching job of his own.
The reunion between mentor and pupil will be a major story line throughout the 2022 season. Daniels well may have been at his best as a true freshman under Harrell at USC.
He started 11 games, missing only Arizona State due to a concussion, and had some truly big moments, completing a USC record 37 passes in 51 attempts for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Notre Dame and throwing for 322 yards on 30 of 48 against a team he’ll get to know this year — Texas.
Daniels will enroll at WVU for the summer session but almost certainly will come to town right after his graduation at Georgia to begin working with his receivers and getting to take over the reins of the team that is looking for someone just like him to take on the leadership role on offense.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.