MORGANTOWN — LIWho?
That’s what most people have been asking themselves since the West Virginia football schedule came out and Long Island University was put in as a buffer game between regional rivals Maryland and Virginia Tech.
It is a school new to Division 1 football and came about after LIU merged its athletic department with C.W. Post College, which was part of the same school, but, quite surprisingly, the Sharks have a historic tie to West Virginia athletically and also once were a major basketball power ... until they were caught up in a point-shaving scandal that ruined the career of one of the greatest college players ever to play the game.
The merger of the LIU Brooklyn Campus and the LIU Post campus created an athletic department that had won 23 national championships (7 team, 16 individual) 215 conference crowns and produced 362 All-Americans.
But let us first begin with West Virginia, for it is a Hall of Fame connection. The man who put LIU basketball on the map was Clair Bee, one of the game’s most revered coaches who was born in Grafton in 1896, played football, basketball and tennis at Waynesburg College and coached undefeated teams at LIU in 1936 and 1939 and won the NIT, at the time considered the national championship, in 1939 and 1941.
To add to the WVU-LIU connection, in 1942, LIU was favored to win the NIT again but was upset by a West Virginia team coached by Dyke Raese, a team that would go on to win that NIT championship.
Clair Bee seemed to always be at the onset of basketball innovation, even if he was on the wrong side of it when the game changed forever. His team’s 43-game winning streak ended on Dec. 1936, when Stanford pulled out a 45-41 victory. It was in that game that Stanford’s Hank Lusietti brought the one-handed jump shot into the East and paved the way for the Jerry Wests and Steph Currys of the future.
And Bob Huggins would be interested to know that it was Clair Bee who invented the 1-3-1 zone he used frequently with his Press Virginia team.
Bee even works into this as a football story, which was probably what you were expecting, for when LIU decided to take a try at big time football, he also coached that team until the sport was disbanded at the school in 1940.
But, in a way, Bee touched upon your life when he was young, for he coached the man who many called “the greatest basketball you’ve never seen.”
His name was Sherman White and when I was in grade school in Englewood, N.J., he was probably the nation’s top high school player at Dwight Morrow High after transferring in as a sophomore for coach Tom Morgan.
As a senior at Dwight Morrow, White led them to a 28-0 record, a state championship while scoring 49 points in one game and earning unanimous All-State.
Bee quickly recruited him, even though he was not a good student, graduating 230th in his class. He also did all he could to help him with his basketball, paying a janitor to keep the YMCA gym open at night for him.
White started slowly at LIU, not earning a starting job until the ninth game of his sophomore year — freshmen weren’t eligible to play with the varsity — and averaged 9.4 points a game until exploding by averaging 22 points a game the next year and then leading the nation in scoring as a senior at 27.7 points a game, despite missing the last seven games.
“He was way ahead of his time,” former St. John’s coach and Hall of Famer Lou Carnesecca, said. “He was the first guy his size (6-8) to play facing the basket. He was truly a great player one of the best players of all-time.”
But he would not go down as that for he missed those last seven games of his career because was caught in what came to be known as the NYU point-shaving scandal in the early 1950s. He was just 77 points shy of setting an NCAA single-season scoring record.
White was not a bad person but he was a follower. Early on at LIU, he befriended aptly named guard Eddie Gard and it was Gard who eventually got him mixed up in the point shaving.
The way the story goes is that it was midway through his junior year that White noticed some of his teammates having bad games. Only three players were participating in the scheme at the time, although across the New York college basketball scene the number of participants was growing.
In 1998, White sat down with The New York Times and said:
“After that N.C. State (of his junior year) Eddie Gard befriends me. We sat down and started talking. He brought in Bigos and Fuertado. He gave me the same old story. ‘We control the game. We’re good enough to beat these guys anyway and we can make some money. They giving you no money here at LIU’ The same old story. We can control the game and nobody will get hurt except the gamblers. Now I’m one of the guys. Peer pressure.”
The scandal had spread to NYU, Manhattan and CCNY and the police began investigating. On February 18, 1950 several CCNY players were arrested after having just gotten off a train at Penn Station. Two days later White was arrested at a YMCA in Brooklyn, a day after the Sporting News named him the National Player of the Year.
“I knew it was a matter of time,” White would say later. “I was in a fog. As far as I was concerned, my life was shot.”
After the arrest, White returned the $5,500 he had been paid, had it stashed in an envelope, but he wound up being convicted and was given a 12-month prison term served at Riker’s Island that would be commuted after eight months.
“To this day I believe there was some kind of collaboration between my lawyer and the prosecution,” White said later in a book, his penalty more severe than the others got. “Riker’s Island was supposed to have been built for rehabilitation, but it was the worst place in the world for a kid to try and straighten out his life. I often wonder why I never came out of there a criminal. With the characters and perverts I met in there, it would have been the easy way to go.”
White had a friend back home in New Jersey in Paul Zeitlin, who owned a slaughterhouse in Secaucus. Turned out, he lived right around the corner from me, his backyard abutting mine, and we came to know each other after White came out of prison. White, banned by the NBA, played Eastern Professional League basketball and I saw a few of his games played locally on a barnstorming team Zeitlin formed and he was the real deal.
He straightened out his life, married twice, raised six children with his second wife, coached basketball at the Newark and East Orange YMCAs in New Jersey, became a mentor to kids in the Englewood, where the basketball courts at MacKay Park after for him in 2010.
Follow @bheltzel@timeswv.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.