MORGANTOWN — I went to bed Monday night wanting to sleep on a homophobic slur uttered by West Virginia's Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins on a Cincinnati radio station and all the ramifications it would have before jumping to any conclusions in a column.
We in this media business live in a speak first, think later, era, a time when social media turns everyone into a pundit and every situation into a catastrophe.
All of that is fine if it's only a game of football or basketball, a coach making a decision or a pass dropped or pulled in with a fantastic catch.
But sometimes sports and life in the real world collide and we suddenly realize that these are people out there playing about it and speaking about it.
Issues can be complex, and Huggins' comment that shocked the gay community, is certainly near the head of the line. But people are complex, too, and Bob Huggins is at best a complex person.
We live in a divided society, maybe more so than at any time since the Civil War, and what is right on one side is unthinkable on the other. Both sides are fervent in their beliefs. It has always been that way, ever since Abraham Lincoln said, "You can please some of the people some of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time but you can't please all of the people all of the time."
There can be no doubt that Huggins, as a icon within the state, as a sports hero, as a man who has done so much for so many in his job as basketball coach, was as far off the mark as a Derek Culver free throw when he referred to Xavier University fans at "f**s, Catholic f**gs."
Perhaps it was a mirror into his soul or perhaps it was simply part of the locker room society in which he has resided as the son of a basketball coach, a player, and a coach.
We are, after all, the total sum of our own experiences and Huggins is a product of a different age, a man who has tried and mostly succeeded to adapt to a new age.
The point is this situation was far more complex than it would appear on the surface and needed some time to set in.
All around me there were podcasts with "rapid reactions" or columnists with knee jerk opinions based on emotion, which was understandably running high in such a volatile world as that in which we reside.
Respected sports journalists jumped on the situation. You could from the tone of their commentaries tell they were taken aback by seeing a side of Huggins they didn't know existed, that he was a man who had won over their trust, just as he had with his players.
They felt it necessary to offer opinions on the spot:
Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote:
"He must go, or West Virginia might as well rename itself University of Bob Huggins. At some point, he may be worth forgiveness and grace on a human level. But as large of a figure as Huggins is, both literally and figuratively in the history of Mountaineer basketball, he cannot remain in his position as the most highly paid public employee of West Virginia's flagship university.
"If Huggins wants to be remembered as a man who valued dignity and honor, he will do it himself and step away. But if he tries to stay, he is asking the people who work with him and the university he loves to debase themselves for his benefit."
Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated wrote: "A lesser coach with shorter ties to the school might already be gone. Huggins is a WVU alum who has put in 16 years of excellent work as coach — including taking the program to its first Final Four in 41 years in 2010 — and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year. He is a hard guy to fire.
"But Monday, he's an even harder guy to still keep around. Kowtowing to Huggins' clout and cachet would send a signal that West Virginia cares more about him than those he marginalized by speaking his closed mind.
Jason Williams of the Cincinnati Enquirer, who covered Huggins from 2004 through 2007 as the Bearcats beat writer, before becoming a columnist, admits to having had his run-ins with Huggins, began his column noting that his social media had blown up with suggestions from fire him to suspend him to reprimand him.
He put it this way: "The culture says cancel Huggins. The head says harshly punish him with a long suspension. The heart says forgive him."
You can't do all of the above, yet there is a case for each.
At Cincinnati in 2005, the school president Nancy Zimpher showed no compassion as she ran him off after a drunk driving charge. That decision backfired, for the UC world was in Huggins' corner and he came out a larger than life hero who had been wronged for a mistake.
See, you have to look at Huggins from many sides ... son, family man, a magna cum laude graduate of WVU, basketball player, basketball coach, heart attack survivor, a recruiter who saw no color lines, no national lines, who took players out of difficult life situations and threw them the lifeline they needed.
These are documented in former UC beat writer (and a personal friend from my Cincinnati days) Bill Koch's book "Huggs," where players spoke glowingly of how he rescued their lives from troubled beginnings and set them forth on the right path.
There are those who will take shots at Huggins, such as former WVU basketball coach (8 days) Dan Dakich, who has made a career out of firing accusations at Huggins and all of a sudden has tossed me into the mix in one of his Twitter screeds against Huggins and West Virginia — the school and the state.
Yes, he's the guy who I approached during the Final Four in Indianapolis in 2010 and asked to interview to get his side of the story of leaving WVU out, and who refused me ... so take whatever he says with a grain of arsenic and move on.
There are those like Mike Freeman of USA Today who began his opinion piece this morning with:
"The thing that fossilized toads like Bob Huggins don't understand, and what's often lost whenever someone like him crawls out of the Mesozoic Era, is that most of the players he coaches, and most young people in general, don't feel the way he does."
Talk about name calling. "Fossilized toad?" I don't know if Huggins resents that but I do.
And I don't know what made Mike Freeman insightful enough to know what most of Bob Huggins' players think of him or what most "young people in general" do, but I'm betting his research in this area is non-existent.
Huggins comes across sometimes as a bully, sometimes as gruff, but he also is someone who cares. I suspect he has advanced as a person since his heart attack, his firing, his return home to Morgantown, where he was born.
His charitable work in his drive to bring a regional cancer research hospital for West Central West Virginia sets him aside. It is a tribute to his mother, who died of colon cancer, and you have to believe with as much time and effort and emotion he puts into that project that it is far more telling of who he was than the momentary public lapse on an idiotic talk show.
And, yes, I know about talk shows. For a couple of years I ran one myself in Cincinnati, on WLW's key competitor, and I can — and will — honestly say it was the low point of my career. But that's another story.
So how does WVU approach this? There's nothing to really investigate. He said it, it's been recorded, and he's apologized for it.
He accepts that action must be taken.
"As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions and I will fully accept anything coming my way," he said in his apology.
How do you make the punishment fit the crime?
It isn't just fire the man because he made a mistake. You know, he who cast the first stone ...
Huggins has fired people himself. He's fired coaches, run off players, suspended players.
Most recently he made Derek Culver sit out a full semester for digressions that were far less serious than this.
So, WVU is in a tricky spot. The university itself admits to a $45 million deficit. Bob Huggins, however, brings in revenue. A lot of it and whenever you hear the political pundits on television talk about getting to the bottom of a situation, they offer one suggestion:
Follow the money.
In the end, that may be no different here. Huggins is worshipped in this state and its athletic programs give the state its most visibility and, to be honest, do more for the state's image than any other single thing.
That takes the decision about Huggins' future go far higher than just athletic director Wren Baker, who still is introducing himself to people as the new man on the job.
There are cultural forces, financial forces, athletic forces, human forces all at work, pulling against each other in many regards.
If you fire Bob Huggins, the repercussions will be strong. Do you fine him, cut his pay, suspend him, force him to take sensitivity training?
Does Huggins take a suspension, a fine, sensitivity training and offer financial retribution to LBGTQ causes?
Somewhere there is a middle place where people can come up with a compromise solution to this that is meaningful to all ... but then Americans no longer seem willing to look for that place anywhere.
