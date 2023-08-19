MORGANTOWN — As the 2023 football season closes in on us, we offer up an athlete’s version of the curious question — “Which came first, the chicken or the egg.”
It began this way on Friday during player interviews following a morning practice. Defensive back Malachi Ruffin was asked about how he had come through the open tryout that students get to come through, was selected for the team, earned playing time, then a scholarship and now is battling for a starting job in the secondary.
What advice would he give to players who show up next week for the one open tryout that Neal Brown holds for uninvited walk-ons?
“Go in there with confidence, something I wish I did,” he said. “It came natural for me. I was fast and that’s what got me my chance. So, go in with confidence. Don’t worry about anyone else. Worry about yourself and do things to the best of your ability.”
That’s something you hear all the time, but what is confidence?
It was time to get to the bottom of what a player means when he says he’s confident or he lacks confidence.
That stopped Ruffin for a moment, thinking about it.
“That’s a good question. It’s knowing what you are good at and use it for your strength. Don’t let anyone shut it down,” he said, which gave us a starting point.
But ...
Just knowing what you’re good at and emphasizing it doesn’t completely shut out failure. Hardly.
“You know adversity is going to happen, but that’s where your confidence can build you back up. It’s how do you react to it? Do you just shut down or do you just keep moving? I have experienced a lot of adversity during my time, like in high school.
“I have to put it aside and keep moving forward.”
To him, confidence sounds more like something that allows you to keep mistakes from ruining your chance to perform well rather than something being a characteristic that keeps those mistakes from occurring.
But that was one man’s opinion.
Ja’Quay Hubbard, while Ruffin’s roommate and friend, is a different person. Hubbard is a 310-point offensive lineman who lives off his size and strength while Ruffin is a much smaller, quicker defensive back.
The question was put to Hubbard in a different way.
“To be successful do you have to be confident or do you have to be confident to be successful?” I asked Hubbard.
That’s the chicken or the egg question put into an athletic omelet.
“Man ... um, to be successful you have to be confident, for sure,” he answered.
He sees confidence as maybe the most vital factor in success.
“Confidence is everything,” he said. “Along with confidence, you can anticipate and when you can anticipate you just play so much faster, especially at the offensive line position. Maybe a guy is coming inside but if you anticipate it, you gain confidence to stop it.
“That’s the way it’s supposed to be. Right now, I’m at my oldest point, my most experienced so my confidence is at its highest.”
Let’s accept that as a truism, but where does confidence come from? Are you born with it or is it developed? In other words, “cluck, cluck, cluck, cluck” ... the chicken or the egg again.
“For me, confidence comes from repetition. If I get a rep at something and mess it up and then come back and do it better that third time around I know I can’t do it like I did before. You keep doing it right over and over, you feel you can’t mess it.”
Next, we had an unsuspecting running back, Justin Johnson, to work with, so we tossed him a new question on the same subject.
Johnson admitted that after last year, when he got his first meaningful playing time and delivered with 430 yards on 98 carries, a 4.4 yards per carry average, with three touchdowns, the he was “confident” entering this season.
“Confidence is a huge factor,” he said. “The more confidence you have, the faster you are going to play and the better you are going to feel, you know.”
So then ...
“What is the difference between confidence and cockiness?” I asked him.
This isn’t exactly the difference between the chicken and the egg with confidence and success, but it is the next stage of the equation for confidence is perceived as good and cockiness as bad, so there must be a difference between those two things.
“The difference is that cockiness is saying you are about this and you are about that but you can’t back it up while confidence is saying you are about this and about that and you are going to show what you are about.”
Put another way, cockiness is saying you can do something, confidence is about doing it.
Johnson says the running back group — which includes him, CJ Donaldson, Jaylen Anderson, Jaheim White and DJ Oliver — is confident coming into this season.
“We’re a confident group,” Johnson said. “Everyone is confident we are going to succeed this year because of last year. Jaylen had a big year and a big game against Oklahoma State. I had a big season. DJ and Jaheim are coming along really well.”
So, there you have it. Oh, one more thing, scientists seem to agree that the egg came first, especially put into Darwin’s theory of evolution.
