MORGANTOWN — Let us understand one thing right off the bat, fans have every much of a right to be upset over a tough loss for their team as they do to be overjoyed when they pull out a hard-fought victory.
That’s why there is beer and why there is champagne.
Unfortunately, it is why they have Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a thousand other means of thoughtless, unfeeling communication enabling the unthinking to utter what should go unspoken ... at least not being spit out as part of a knee-jerk reaction to a loss such as West Virginia’s 16-13 last-second defeat at Oklahoma on Saturday night.
It is unquestionable that very few fan bases are as emotionally invested in their college team as is WVU’s passionate followers, but it is highly unlikely that the fans have invested any more of themselves into the outcome of a football or basketball game than the players and coaches themselves.
If you — the fan — hurts after a defeat, the athlete hurts more — physically, as you can imagine, but emotionally and mentally the hurt is far deeper and lasts far longer for, as wrong as it may be, they are defined as human beings by their football results.
That just does not equate.
To react the way fans did in the wee hours of the morning over the result of a football game that a two-touchdown underdog WVU team lost, playing on the road in an arena that annually produces one of college football’s most intimidating home field advantages is to ignore all that went into making the evening as entertaining and gut-wrenching as was this game.
Fans have every right to such reactions, but are such reactions right?
The hurt created by such angry words was put at its emotional best by two coaches, one of whom had completely invested in the game that was played — Neal Brown, WVU’s head football coach — and the other who has nearly 40 years invested in the profession of coaching and who has been on both sides of the emotional equation we discuss here — WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins.
“I hurt in the pit of my stomach for our players,” Brown said during his post-game press conference. “I hurt because we had a plan and fought against a team that year in and year out is at the top of the recruiting rankings, and year in and year out is in the Top 5 or 10 in the country. They’ve been dominant in our league and dominant at home for the most part, especially since Lincoln [Riley] has been the head coach.
“We had an opportunity to win and we just didn’t. That’s hard when you invest like we have and we had a great week and great prep.”
Huggins was moved to react after seeing the social media’s response to the defeat. Coaches from one sport seldom seriously take up the defense of those coaching or playing another sport, but Huggins never has been a typical example of the coaching profession.
“Win or lose we should have our guys back instead of crush them. The beautiful thing about bleeding gold and blue is knowing that people have always counted us out and looked down on us and we’ve always loved the opportunity to prove different. WVU football is in good hands. Stop,” Huggins tweeted.
True, WVU has not arrived at the destination it had in mind when it brought Neal Brown in, but did people really think he’d be able to complete his mission in such a short time. This is Year 3 of trying to make up for the mess Dana Holgorsen left him with and one of those years was a trip into the COVID “Twilight Zone.”
If anything should earn you a mulligan, it is that.
What’s more, if anyone thought he would walk into a program sans quarterback and create one with a snap of the finger out of a refugee from Bowling Green and a 5-foot, 11-inch quarterback known more for his running than his passing was mistaking him for Nick Saban.
This job was — and still is — a project and anyone who hasn’t seen growth in it over a couple of tumultuous years doesn’t understand the magnitude of rebuilding a football program in the competitive world of major college football.
What WVU did Saturday at Oklahoma was a defeat but not a failure. They verified to Oklahoma that it made the right move heading into the SEC, where it won’t have to worry about the rise of West Virginia football.
“We can compete with anybody, honestly,” middle linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, the team’s leading tackler, said. “That’s a team that was No. 2 in the country in the preseason, Heisman favorite and a No. 1 pick. We have seen what we did. With that type of confidence, we felt like we can play with anybody. The Big 12 is up for grabs.”
The defense has been of championship caliber.
While Spencer Rattler completed 26-of-36 passes for 256 yards, much of it was on the game-winning drive at the very end. He was under pressure throughout and the Sooners running game was non-existent with 57 yards from 28 attempts.
“Our defensive staff and defensive players played their tail off,” Brown said. “We felt good about it coming in. I told our players as you look through this conference since we joined it in 2012, Oklahoma has been the team to beat. We’ve tried outscoring them and that doesn’t work. So when we got here and started putting a foundation on how we want to build this thing to give us an opportunity to win our league, we felt like we had to play great defense.
“If you go back to when we got beat by Texas Tech in 2019, since then we’ve played great defense minus a game or two.”
