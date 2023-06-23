EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final part of a three-part series that looks into all aspects of Neal Brown’s job as he looks to convince athletic director Wren Baker he deserves to stay on.
MORGANTOWN — Let’s put Neal Brown’s situation into perspective.
You have a job and a new boss is hired and as he’s introduced to the staff, he mentions that his No. 1 priority is to evaluate you, how you do the job and what results you get.
Talk about pressure.
That’s what Wren Baker did when hired to replace Shane Lyons as West Virginia’s athletic director.
The football program is the lifeline of the athletic department. It is the most visible, brings in the most money and, to be honest, at Power 5 schools the image of the athletic department is created out of the football office.
Neal Brown understands this. He understands that he owns a 22-25 record and that not since Frank Cignetti left 43 years ago had a WVU football coach had a losing record. He is but 14-21 in Big 12 Conference play. He has made two bowl games in four years, neither a major bowl.
It is not what anyone had in mind when he came in to replace Dana Holgorsen in 2019 as his program was deteriorating and he was falling out of favor with the public.
How does he approach the coming year.
“I approach it as it is,” he says, staring reality right in the face.
Reality is that improvement is needed, but Brown believes he has enough support from the university to create that improvement.
“What I feel good about here is our administration really wants us to be successful,” he said. “Relationship-wise, whether with President [Gordon] Gee, with Rob Alsop [who has acted as a liaison between the administration and the athletic department}, with Wren Baker ... those relationships are really strong. They want us to be successful. They continue to allow us to be in a position to be successful.”
Brown is in a difficult spot and it wasn’t made any easier when Bob Huggins had to resign after a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh last weekend or after he uttered a homophobic slur on live radio a few weeks earlier, leaving a stain upon the athletic department.
While Baker will make the decision on his future, Brown was not hired by Baker and that weighs into this heavily.
“Going back to the change in athletic directors, I really liked Shane Lyons,” Brown said. “He hired me. I’m indebted to him. But when you have change, there’s some new energy. I like Wren. He’s been dealt a tough hand. It says a lot about people and how they handle adversity. Watching him over the past couple of months, he’s handled it really, really well.
“I have a lot of trust in him,” Brown continued. “I genuinely like the guy. I think he’s uber competent for the position. He understands the challenges. He also understands what has made and can make West Virginia really special.”
So what is Brown’s approach to this decisive season.
“As for me, this is the way I think about it. It’s a little cheesy,” he said. “We’ve had a struggle. I said this before in a press conference. Last year, we should have been better than we were. From a professional standpoint that was probably the biggest struggle I’ve had, even as a coordinator. I really felt like we should have been better.”
That is an honest appraisal from man on the spot.
“You look at this, you have to be really critical of yourself first,” Brown said. “I understand the criticism and accept it because our record is what it is. The criticism that I think is unfair is that I made excuses because I really haven’t. I stated facts. The facts are the job I took in January of 2019 and the job I have now is considerably different than the job I have now.
“There’s a whole lot of different factors that weigh in on that. When I talk about the challenges, I’m not making excuses. They just are what they are — we have to navigate them.”
Brown has taken an analytical, rather than an emotional, approach to the year ahead, stressing that the people making the decision “understand some of the challenges we’ve had but they also understand that we’ve handled some of these things better than our record shows.”
Brown was hired into a different Big 12 than the one that exists today in a different football environment that now exists with the advent of the transfer portal and NIL money. He inherited a team that lacked talent and depth and in his second year had to survive through the COVID-19 season that stressed out every program in America.
All of that bought him time, but he realizes that the sands are running out in the hourglass.
“You have to go back and look at what was wrong. We made some mistakes, like I should have cleaned up the roster earlier. There were some hard decisions that I should have made and didn’t. I made some decisions hiring staff that I wish could do over. Our evaluation on the defensive side wasn’t as good as it needed to be,” he said.
He has analyzed it all.
“So, we made some mistakes. But I spent a lot of time studying a lot of programs who got over the hump and what I came back to is that I feel really good about the systems we have in place and about the infrastructure we’ve developed,” he continued.
That can be interpreted as coach speak. What is Brown trying to say?
“What I mean by the systems is how we’re running our program on a year-round basis; how we’re practicing; how we’re doing our scouting and recruiting evaluations; how we’re hiring people and bringing them in,” he said.
“I feel really confident in those things, so now I look at it like we have to make changes where change is necessary. This is really simple, like defensively ... we have to use our pieces better; we have to simplify our approach. Those are obvious.
“Another change is we’re going to morning practices because I think our staff will be fresher. There’s scientific evidence to support that and our players wanted to do it. That allows us to be more productive on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s not like we’re just standing still.”
Brown knows the heat is on.
“Is there pressure on us this year? Yeah, but it’s on everybody everywhere. My goal is for the staff and the players not to feel that. This is their team,” he said. “There’s always going to be pressure because this is big time football and it’s good to be scrutinized. But I want our staff and our players to enjoy this. You can’t let people steal the joy out of it.
“There’s a reason why you are playing and there’s a reason why you are coaching. My job is not to put the staff or players in a position where the joy is taken away.”
Brown believes he can make things work.
“We’re in a position now where our collective (Country Roads Trust) gives us a chance. The next two years of the schedule are brutal but there is some light at the end of the tunnel after two years.
“We are well positioned now. The frustrating thing is this is going into Year 5 and it’s the first time we haven’t had massive changes in the rules. Right now, we have things where we match other Big 12 programs and so we’re positioned to move forward in a positive manner.
“But we’ve got to build success this fall to give ourselves a chance.”
